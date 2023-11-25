Watch: White Fern Amelia Kerr produces moment of magic at Adelaide Oval

White Ferns allrounder Amelia Kerr teamed with Courtney Sippel to get a key wicket as her Brisbane Heat side advanced to the WBBL playoffs.

Sydney Thunder openers Chamari Athapaththu (34 from 28 balls) and Phoebe Litchfield (23 from 21) got their team off to a brisk start in the game at the Adelaide Oval on Friday night before the latter opened up her arms to sweep a short delivery towards the boundary, only to be foiled by the athletic Kerr.

Kerr caught the ball, but having realised she was going to tumble over the boundary rope, had the presence of mind to flick it out of her right hand to Coutney Sippel ​who was inside the rope and secured a vital catch.

The Heat, who needed a win to confirm a place in the playoffs, would have been grateful Kerr was so alert because the dismissal of Litchfield broke a partnership that threatened to post a big score.

The Thunder then lost six wickets in an eight-over span to lose all momentum as Jess Jonassen turned the screws by taking 4-26 and restrict the Thunder to 9-138. The Heat posted a 22-run win after making 8-160.

Mark Brake/Getty Images Amelia Kerr pictured in action for the Brisbane Heat in Adelaide.

Earlier, Brisbane's Beth Heath made 29 from 25 balls to top score during an even batting effort.

Seven batters made more than 12 with opener Georgia Redmayne (21 from 21), Amelia Kerr (20 from 17), Laura Harris (19 from nine) and Georgia Voll (18no from eight) making handy contributions.

Thunder quick Sammy-Jo Johnson was the chief wicket-taker with 3-39 and Marizanne Kapp claimed 2-26.

The top four is all but set with Adelaide (18 points), the Perth Scorchers (16), the Heat (16) and the Sydney Thunder (15) likely finalists.

Brisbane and Perth have completed their minor round games. Only a massive win and associated run-rate boost from fifth-placed Hobart (13 points) over the rampant Strikers on Sunday can displace the Thunder, who meet the Sydney Sixers the same day.

Reigning champions Adelaide on Friday night flexed their collective muscles in a five-wicket win over the Scorchers.