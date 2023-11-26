Watch: Ouch pouch! Rusty Theron takes ridiculous catch off groin in Legends League

It was unorthodox but effective fielding by Rusty Theron in a Legends League Cricket match.

You’d be fairly safe to assume Rusty Theron had never practised taking catches quite like this.

The former South African international (2010-2012), who has since represented the United States (2019-2022), pulled off a remarkable snare for his India Capitals team in the Legends League Cricket match against Ross Taylor’s Southern Superstars in Dehradun on Sunday (NZ time).

But that was only after making a hash of the initially simple chance sent his way early in his team’s seven-wicket win, as Theron’s nether regions came up trumps to sensationally save him.

Skying a leg-side flick to short fine-leg off Isuru Udana in the fourth over, Dilshan Munaweera was dismissed for 4 off 10 balls, after Theron somehow managed to cling on to the ball after it clean missed his heavily-taped fingers.

The 38-year-old sat up from the ground holding the ball aloft to celebrate the catch, knowing at that time what everyone else didn’t.

Soon enough, on replay, everyone else indeed was in on the secret, too, in what were scarcely believable scenes that even confused the TV commentators, who presumed the ball had hit the ground before being collected on the bounce.

Legends League Rusty Theron made a hash of this chance, but somehow completed the catch.

But, no, instead, the ball had in fact collected in Theron’s pants, and managed to ricochet off his legs for him to then grab in his right hand to complete the play – one that can sure be added to the ‘weirdest dismissals in cricket’ file.

On the back of his ‘ouch pouch’, Theron went on to be the pick of the Capitals’ bowlers, returning figures of 2-19 off his four overs.

He then wasn’t required to bat as his side coasted to their target of 164 with 3.2 overs to spare thanks to Ricardo Powell’s 57-ball 100.