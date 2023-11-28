White Ferns star Sophie Devine named captain of Women's Big Bash League all-star team

Sophie Devine has been named captain of the WBBL tournament team after starring with the bat for the Perth Scorchers.

New Zealand White Ferns skipper Sophie Devine has been named captain of the Women’s Big Bash League’s team of the tournament.

The 34-year-old has been joined by three Perth Scorchers teammates, including Australian star Beth Mooney, who has earned a fifth-straight selection at the top of the order.

Mooney, 29, dominated in 14 outings for the Perth Scorchers to be picked as a competition opening batter, alongside Adelaide's Katie Mack, as well as the wicketkeeper.

Mooney smashed 539 runs, with a top score of 101 not out, as she formed a frightening partnership with Devine.

Underlining Mooney's consistency, it was the ninth-straight WBBL campaign she has managed more than 400 runs.

Sri Lankan captain Chamari Athapaththu made franchises who overlooked her in the WBBL draft look silly by hitting 511 runs from her 14 games for the Sydney Thunder.

Athapaththu, who was only signed on the eve of the tournament, has played a major role in the Thunder's rise into the finals after they finished last with just one win during the 2022-23 season.

The 33-year-old failed to reach double figures just once in a consistent campaign.

Superstar Australian veteran Ellyse Perry showed no signs of slowing down by smashing 496 runs, along with an impressive return to the bowling ranks.

Kelly Defina/Getty Images Beth Mooney of the Scorchers hits out against the Sydney Thunder.

Hampered by injuries in recent seasons, Perry made a stunning comeback with the ball, taking 5-22 in her first bowling performance since the Ashes.

The Scorchers dominated the XI, while the Strikers, who topped the table to earn a home final had two inclusions - Mack and spinner Amanda-Jane Wellington.

Annabel Sutherland and Sophie Day earned selection from strugglers Melbourne Stars.

"The side boasts powerful batting and skillful bowling and would be competitive against any opponents worldwide," BBL boss Alistair Dobson said.

With so many domestic players being named in the side, the team reflects the depth of Australian cricket and the strength of the WBBL competition.

"Many of the players selected are contenders in the finals series this week, ensuring we are in for some brilliant cricket and tough competition to conclude the best WBBL season to date."

Kelly Defina/Getty Images Sophie Devine’s leadership of the Scorchers has seen her named captain of the WBBL tournament team.

WBBL TEAM OF THE TOURNAMENT

1. Beth Mooney (Perth Scorchers)

2. Katie Mack (Adelaide Strikers)

3. Chamari Athapaththu (Sydney Thunder)

4. Sophie Devine (capt) (Perth Scorchers)

5. Ellyse Perry (Sydney Sixers)

6. Annabel Sutherland(Melbourne Stars)

7. Amy Edgar (Perth Scorchers)

8. Amanda-Jade Wellington (Adelaide Strikers)

9. Chloe Ainsworth (Perth Scorchers)

10. Lauren Cheatle (Sydney Sixers)

11. Sophie Day (Melbourne Stars)

Additional reporting Stuff