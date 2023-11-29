Live: Black Caps vs Bangladesh - day two of the first test in Sylhet

First test: Black Caps v Bangladesh. Where: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. When: Tuesday November 28 to Saturday December 3, 4.30pm (NZT) start daily. Coverage: Live stream on ThreeNow, live updates on Stuff.

The Black Caps batters get their chance on the second day of the first test, after the hosts posted 310-9 on an entertaining opening to the two-match series on Tuesday.

Playing just his second test – nearly four years after his debut in Sydney – Glenn Phillips was an unlikely bowling standout with his offspin, snaring 4-53 on day one with one further Bangladesh wicket beckoning when play resumes at 4.30pm (NZT).

Here’s the key information for day two of the first test:

Weather: Another full day’s play beckons, with a sunny day forecast for Sylhet and a maximum temperature of 29C.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Black Caps opener Tom Latham (file photo).

TAB odds: The Black Caps were rated favourites to win the test heading in to day two. On Wednesday afternoon before the first ball, they were $1.78 to Bangladesh’s $2.75, with the draw at $6.10.

Teams:-

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Glenn Phillips, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (capt), Ajaz Patel.

Bangladesh: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shahadat Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nurul Hasan, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam.

Toss: Bangladesh, who chose to bat first.