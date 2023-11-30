Sophie Devine to lead White Ferns against Pakistan in New Zealand

Sophie Devine leads the White Ferns fresh off a successful WBBL campaign in which she was the second-highest run-scorer.

Sophie Devine will captain the White Ferns in the T20 and one-day internationals against Pakistan.

Devine, 36, leads the side fresh off a successful WBBL campaign in which she was the second-highest run-scorer for the Perth Scorchers amassing 489 runs.

The White Ferns will play Pakistan in three T20 games, followed by a three-game ODI series. All fixtures will be staged in the South Island.

Amelia Kerr, however, will miss the opening T20 game, to be played in Dunedin on Sunday, as she participates in Saturday’s WBBL Final for the Brisbane Heat.

White Ferns coach Ben Sawyer acknowledged Kerr’s exclusion from the first T20 game has been factored into his preparations for the series.

“There was always a chance we may lose a player to the WBBL Grand Final but we’re comfortable with the depth of our squad and the opportunity it creates for other players to step up,’’ Sawyer said.

The remainder of the White Ferns squad named to play the tourists recently toured South Africa in September and October, and have played in the first four rounds of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield, including Auckland skipper Maddy Green, who sits third on the competition’s top-run scoring charts.

Canterbury Magicians’ batter Kate Anderson has retained her place in the squad following her international T20 debut against South Africa last month.

Wicketkeeper-batter Bernadine Bezuidenhout returns to the squad after falling ill on the recent tour of South Africa. Nineteen year-olds Georgia Plimmer and Izzy Gaze have received an early look at the opposition at Bert Sutcliffe Oval this week as part of the New Zealand XI side featuring in the warm-ups.

Gaze, who was originally named in the ODI squad only, will also feature in the T20I squad for the opening game as cover for Kerr.

Brooke Halliday was not considered for selection due to a foot injury, and Hayley Jensen continues her recovery following knee surgery earlier in the year.

Dunedin’s University of Otago Oval will temporarily hand its naming rights over to their former student Suzie Bates for the second game of T20 series on Tuesday to honour her for becoming the second woman in the world to play 300 Internationals on the recent tour of South Africa.

“We’re looking to build on the back of some good recent form in bilateral series but more importantly, continue to develop combinations with an eye to the T20 World Cup in Bangladesh next year,’’ Sawyer said.

Paul Kane/Getty Images Amelia Kerr won’t be available for the first T20 game.

“From an ODI perspective, as well as continuing to develop our game plan, it’s extremely important that we look to get as many World Championship points as we can.”

The squad will assemble in Dunedin on Thursday 30 November ahead of the first Life Direct T20I on Sunday at University of Otago Oval.

Following the first two T20Is in Dunedin, the tour moves to Sir John Davies Oval in Queenstown before finishing at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. All matches will be broadcast live and free-to-air on TVNZ.

AT A GLANCE

White Ferns squad: Sophie Devine (c), Kate Anderson, Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Eden Carson (T20I only), Izzy Gaze (ODI & 1st T20I), Maddy Green, Fran Jonas, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.