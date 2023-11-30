Live: Black Caps vs Bangladesh - first test, day three in Sylhet

First test: Black Caps v Bangladesh. Where: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. When: Tuesday November 28 to Saturday December 3, 4.30pm (NZT) start daily. Coverage: Live stream on ThreeNow, live updates on Stuff.

An intriguing first test between New Zealand and Bangladesh sits evenly poised heading into day three in Sylhet (4.30pm start NZT).

The touring side will resume their first innings on 266-8 in reply to Bangladesh’s first innings of 310 on a pitch offering more and more encouragement to the spinners.

The star of day two was former Black Caps test captain and batting great Kane Williamson who struck his 29th test century and made history as the first New Zealand cricketer to score centuries in four successive tests.

Here’s all the key information as the first of the two-match series hits moving day:

Weather: Another fine, clear day is forecast, with a maximum temperature of 29C. The early twilight in the Bangladesh winter has been the only issue so far, with both days finishing early due to bad light.

Stuff Tim Southee, Black Caps captain.

TAB odds: Heading into day three the New Zealand TAB could not split the sides. It had Bangladesh and the Black Caps each paying $1.92 to win the test, with a draw at a lofty $17.50.

Given the increasing turn on offer, it would be a surprise if the test made it to Saturday’s scheduled fifth day.

In six previous tests in Bangladesh, New Zealand have never lost. Their most recent test tour there in 2013 saw both matches drawn.

Teams:-

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Glenn Phillips, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (capt), Ajaz Patel.

Bangladesh: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shahadat Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nurul Hasan, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam.

Toss: Bangladesh, who chose to bat first.