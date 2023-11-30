Watch: Black Cap Finn Allen goes on rampage to tear apart Otago Volts attack

The Black Caps power hitter smashed 11 sixes in his knock of 168 for Auckland.

Don't be fooled by the butterfly tattooed on Finn Allen's forearm.

Although the Auckland Aces batsman is capable of executing delicate and graceful shots, he can also flip the switch and smack the ball around and out of the park - as he proved when he scored a one-day career-best 168 runs off just 110 balls during his side's seven-wicket win over the Otago Volts on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old, playing for his home city in a white-ball format for the first time since his return from the Wellington Firebirds, took charge of the chase to help his side overcome the Volts' total of 268 for seven in the second-round clash at Eden Park's Community Oval.

Allen combined intent and concentration with muscular might as he took apart the visitor's attack in Auckland.

Allen's maiden List A hundred had been for the Wellington Firebirds in February 2021: a mere 128 off 59 balls. That lightning knock (also against the Volts) contained 11 sixes, and he equalled that six-tally on Wednesday.

Only Jamie How (Central Stags) and Colin Munro (Aces) have ever hit more in a Ford Trophy innings.

Aaron Gillions/Photosport/Stuff The Auckland Aces’ Finn Allen surpassed 150 in just 105 balls in the match against the Otago Volts.

Allen's first fifty flew off 39 balls. The century, thanks to 11 boundaries and three sixes, came in 86 balls. He then put the foot down to make a 150 off 105 balls.

Volts' bowler Travis Muller finally trapped Allen on 168, with the Aces 267-3 in the 46th over, to prevent him breaking Colin Munro's Auckland Aces record unbeaten 174.

Allen, who was disappointed to miss out on the Black Caps' World Cup squad for the 50-over tournament in India, had almost batted through the whole chase for the second highest individual score in his team's one-day history, and walked back to an ovation.

Robbie O'Donnell (an unbeaten 46) had given him support, and would finish the job with captain Sean Solia just five balls later.

It was the Aces' first win of the season in any format.

Ford Trophy points table (after two rounds): Northern Districts 9, Canterbury 5, Otago Volts 4, Auckland Aces 4, Central Stags 4, Wellington Firebirds 0.