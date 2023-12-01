Recap: Black Caps vs Bangladesh - first test, day four in Sylhet

First test: Black Caps v Bangladesh. Where: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. When: Tuesday November 28 to Saturday December 3, 4.30pm (NZT) start daily. Coverage: Live stream on ThreeNow, live updates on Stuff.

The Black Caps have work to do to avoid their first test cricket defeat on Bangladeshi soil.

Their hosts will resume on day four of the first test in Sylhet on 212-3 in their second innings, a lead of 205 with the prospect of setting the touring side a very challenging fourth innings target.

Home skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto was the star of day three, posting an unbeaten 104 to guide his team into a strong position.

For the Black Caps, their spin attack didn’t fire with Ajaz Patel, Ish Sodhi and Glenn Phillips taking a solitary wicket between them on day three.

Here’s all the key information for day four, scheduled to start at 4.30pm on Friday:

Stuff Tim Southee, Black Caps captain.

Weather: Another day, another predictable forecast in sunny Sylhet. Fine weather and a maximum temperature of 30C is expected on Friday.

TAB odds: Before the start of day four, Bangladesh were clear favourites to win their first home test against New Zealand in seven attempts.

The hosts were $1.57, with the Black Caps at lengthy odds of $4.80 with a likely fourth innings chase of 300-plus in store. The draw had shortened in to $4.05.

Teams:-

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Glenn Phillips, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (capt), Ajaz Patel.

Bangladesh: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shahadat Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nurul Hasan, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam.

Toss: Bangladesh, who chose to bat first.