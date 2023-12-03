Amelia Kerr top-scores but left stranded as Brisbane Heat pipped in WBBL final

White Ferns star Amelia Kerr was in position to lead the Brisbane Heat to WBBL glory. Trouble was, she just couldn’t get on strike when it mattered most.

Instead, the 23-year-old all-rounder, who top-scored for her side with an unbeaten 30 off 32 balls (four fours) could only watch on from the non-striker’s end as the Heat fell to an agonising three-run defeat to the Adelaide Strikers in the decider at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday night.

Chasing the Strikers’ 125-5, the Heat were restricted to 122-8 in a final-ball thriller in front of 12,379 spectators – the largest crowd ever for a women's cricket game in Adelaide, and the second-highest for a WBBL standalone fixture, behind the 15,511 who attended the 2021 final in Perth.

It was back-to-back titles for Adelaide, who join the Sydney Thunder, the Sydney Sixers and the Heat as winners of two WBBL crowns, with their latest trophy collected after a low-scoring, nerve-jangler when the Heat literally fell two metres short of victory.

Having earlier been the Heat’s most economical bowler – returning 0-21 off her four overs – but also with a dropped outfield catch late in the innings of Madeline Penna – who was out three balls later but which cost two runs at the time – Kerr, batting at No 3, then steered her side towards victory.

Sarah Reed/Getty Images Amelia Kerr put down a catch in the outfield late in the Strikers’ innings.

But with 20 needed off the final two overs, and the Heat five wickets down, Kerr only managed to face three of the remaining 12 deliveries. She got on strike four balls into the penultimate over and crunched a brilliant lofted cover drive for four off Megan Schutt (2-30), before nabbing a single.

However, with star leg-spinner Amanda-Jade Wellington delivering the final over and 13 still needed to win, Kerr faced the second ball, shifting across her crease to whack leg-side, only succeeding in getting a leg-bye. And that proved to be her final ball faced.

When Georgia Voll skied a catch next ball, it looked too tall a task with 11 needed off three. However, Mikayla Hinkley cracked a six over long-on to keep hopes alive, only to then hole out at long-off next ball, her shot falling just two metres from being a title-clinching one.

“My heart stopped,” Wellington said of that massive moment.

Sarah Reed/Getty Images Amelia Kerr top-scored for the Brisbane Heat but her side came up just short against the Adelaide Strikers in the WBBL final.

“And then I saw Jemma [Barsby] getting settled under it about two metres in front of boundary.

“I was like, ‘Oh, come on, just hold it’ – and then she held it and I let out a big scream of relief and joy.”

With five required off the final delivery, the Heat's Nicola Hancock – who earlier starred with the ball – could muster only a single.

“I'm gutted ... it's a very bitter pill to swallow,” Heat captain Jess Jonassen said.

“If her [Hinkley's] second shot went for two more metres, that's a Heat victory.

“T20 cricket, a game of margins and unfortunately not meant to be.”

Wellington finished with 3-16 and the player of the match award after Brisbane's run chase was on a proverbial knife-edge throughout – they were 54-2 after 10 overs.

Adelaide skipper Tahlia McGrath took wickets in consecutive deliveries in the 13th over and, with five overs remaining, the visitors required 45 more runs. Kerr coolly steered them through the frantic final overs, only to fall just shy.

Sarah Reed/Getty Images Amelia Kerr consoles Nicola Hancock after the Brisbane Heat fell just short in their run chase.

Earlier, the Strikers batters started brightly before losing momentum. From 71-2 after 10 overs, they managed only 54 more runs.

The Heat's Hancock (3-23) was superb in a Strikers innings underpinned by Laura Wolvaardt (39 from 33) and captain McGrath (38 from 34).

“It doesn't get much closer than that,” McGrath said.

“We had to hang tight and believe, and I'm super-proud.”

– Additional reporting AAP