'Thank God Mitchell Johnson isn't a test selector': David Warner's manager hits back in feud

David Warner’s manager James Erskine claims Mitchell Johnson has missed the “logic” of why the veteran opener remains in the test team.

Responding to a scathing column from the retired fast bowler, Erskine also labelled Johnson “naive” for his suggestion Warner had not “owned the ball-tampering scandal” in Cape Town five years ago.

“Let me tell you, anyone can get a headline. The fact is [Warner’s selection] is just logical,” Erskine told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“The three [replacement] candidates will be [Matthew] Renshaw, [Cameron] Bancroft – who has played pretty well in the Sheffield Shield – and [Marcus] Harris. Now they’ve all had spells opening the batting for Australia.”

Erksine pointed out the trio had managed just one century between them in 38 tests and their collective average was in the mid-20s.

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images Mitchell Johnson and David Warner in happier times, during a 2014 test against India in Adelaide.

Pointing to the fact that Warner scored a half century during his last test innings on the Ashes tour and, more recently, was Australia’s leading run-scorer in the World Cup, Erskine said: “David is in good form. Thank God Mitchell Johnson isn’t a test selector.”

Warner has averaged below 30 in five of his last six test series, but his record is much better in Australia than overseas.

“Does this really warrant a swansong, a last hurrah against Pakistan that was forecast a year in advance as if he was bigger than the game and the Australian cricket team?” Johnson wrote in the West Australian.

“It’s been five years and Warner has still never really owned the ball-tampering scandal. Now the way he is going out is underpinned by more of the same arrogance and disrespect to our country.”

Warner declined to comment when contacted by the Sydney Morning Herald.

Former captain Tim Paine believes there is lingering animosity between Warner and Johnson, who were team-mates before Johnson retired in 2015.

“Mitch raises some great points. Statistically, David hasn’t been playing well and would other people be getting the run he’s getting now? Probably not,” Paine said on SEN radio. But in my opinion, he’s got credits in the bank because he is one of the all-time greats.

“I think you can read between the lines that he and Davey don’t get along … I think they’re just different people, just from what I’m reading.”

Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP David Warner celebrates scoring a century in the second test with South Africa in Melbourne last year.

Johnson traded barbs with Warner’s wife Candice in April, when Warner was selected for the mid-year Ashes tour.

“Warner even had his wife Candice defending him in her panel role on the TV show [The Back Page] this week,” Johnson wrote at the time. “Her loyalty might be admirable, but it was all a bit weird and cringey.”

In response, Candice told News Corp, “It doesn’t surprise me because he doesn’t have a lot to do with media any more and I feel like the only way he gets a headline is by using David’s name. Everyone takes his comments with a grain of salt. They don’t have a lot of merit.”

In a column last year, Johnson labelled captain Pat Cummins “gutless” over his role in the departure of coach Justin Langer, who was replaced by assistant coach Andrew McDonald.

Jason McCawley/Getty Images Former Australian test captain Tim Paine believes there is lingering animosity between the pair.

A former Australian team-mate of Johnson, Moises Henriques said Johnson’s criticism was misplaced.

“In terms of Patty Cummins, I think he’s answered that as well as he possibly could, winning the World Test Championship, the World Cup and retaining the Ashes away from home.”

Henriques said Johnson should try to reconnect with the team.

“I think he should get into the group and really do his best to get to know the players again, because I kind of feel like maybe he’s lost a bit of touch there,” Henriques said.