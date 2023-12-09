Live: Black Caps vs Bangladesh - second test, day four in Dhaka

Second test: Black Caps v Bangladesh. Where: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. When: 4.15pm Saturday (NZT). Coverage: Live stream on ThreeNow, live updates on Stuff.

Follow live coverage of day four of the second and final test, as the Black Caps look to avoid joining Zimbabwe and West Indies as teams to lose a test series to Bangladesh.

Bangladesh won the first test by 150 runs in Syhlet to secure just their second test victory over New Zealand.

Mosaraf Hossain/AP New Zealand's captain Tim Southee.

Teams:-

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee (capt), Ajaz Patel.

Bangladesh: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shahadat Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nurul Hasan, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam.

Toss: Bangladesh, who chose to bat.