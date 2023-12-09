Central Hinds bowler Rosemary Hair snares double hat-trick against Otago Sparks

Call it an absolute ‘night-Mair’ for the Otago Sparks.

Indeed, their batters will no doubt be having ugly visions in their sleep of White Ferns international Rosemary Mair, who snared a stunning double hat-trick (four wickets in four balls) for the Central Hinds on Saturday.

In a bizarre, rain-affected, Hallyburton Johnstone Shield one-day match at Queen’s Park in Invercargill on Saturday, Mair was the toast of the CD side after her splendid six-wicket bag, which led them to an unlikely 14-run win on the DLS method.

The 25-year-old right-arm seamer, who has played 16 ODIs and 19 T20s for New Zealand, but not worn the fern since August last year, went some sort of way to earning a national recall after becoming the first player to take a hat-trick in Hinds history (any format).

Mair’s 6-41 off nine overs is the Hinds’ fourth-best List A bowling performance of all-time, and was also her maiden five-wicket haul, having only ever taken a three-for in any form of domestic cricket previously.

Not that any of this looked at all likely, after the visitors won the toss and sent the Sparks in.

Chris Symes/Photosport Rosemary Mair had a day to remember, claiming a double hat-trick in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield. (File photo)

It started alright, mind you. After Mair sent down a wide with the first and third balls of the game, she had Bella James bowled with a beauty first ball of her second over, then also took the off-stump of Caitlin Blakely three deliveries (and two more wides) later, as Otago slumped to 8-2.

However, counter-attacking partnerships of 91 and 117 for the third and fourth wickets, respectively, got the Sparks not just back in the game, but in complete control.

Promoted opener Saffron Wilson, with a previous high-score of just 23 not out, plundered 109 off just 97 balls (15 fours), while Polly Inglis struck 60 off 49 (eight fours) in the stunning assault.

But when Inglis was the fourth wicket to fall, in the 32nd over, with the hosts in command with 216 runs already in the bank, things went pear-shaped just as quickly, as Wilson followed a couple of overs later.

Then, running in for her eighth over of the day, Mair went about ripping through the lower order.

And that, she most certainly did. Starting it all was a brilliant one-handed diving catch from wicketkeeper Natalie Dodd to dismiss Olivia Gain, then next ball PJ Watkins was sent packing after swatting to Claudia Green.

Then, first ball of her next over, Mair did not disappoint, on target to get through a way-too-late blade of Emma Black, and snare the hat-trick/five-for double.

Of course, it did not end there, with Mair then crashing her next delivery into the poles of Sophie Oldershaw, as delighted team-mates ran from everywhere to celebrate with a rather subdued, high-fiving bowler.

When the Sparks’ final wicket fell next over, they had lost a remarkable 5-6 (and 7-30 since Inglis’ departure), to be bowled out for 246 in just 37.5 overs.

In reply, Dodd (42no off 72) and Georgia Atkinson (43no off 71) got the Hinds off to a solid start in between several rain breaks, and when the game was called off after 23.5 overs, their 96-0 total was well ahead of the 82 required on DLS.