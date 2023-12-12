Watch: White Ferns all-rounder Melie Kerr flattened by wayward throw

Melie Kerr can count her lucky stars a stray throw didn’t end her day in Queenstown.

The White Ferns’ all-rounder copped a wayward throw to the back of her head while running between the wickets against Pakistan on Tuesday afternoon, causing a delay in play.

Having bowed her head and braced for impact, the ball struck her near the bottom of her helmet and she went down and stayed down.

There was ample concern for her wellbeing as she laid on her back at Sir John Davies Oval shortly after striking a half century in the first of three ODIs.

However, Kerr, who averages more than 100 at the venue, was soon smiling and passed her head injury assessment.

Joe Allison/Getty Images There was plenty of concern for White Fern Melie Kerr after she was struck by a ball while running between the wickets against Pakistan in Queenstown on Tuesday.

With HIA tests common place in the aftermath of Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes’ death in 2014, Pakistan keeper Najiha Alvi had earlier undergone tests after being hit in the grill by a delivery.

While Kerr and Alvi were able to carry on, Pakistan captain Nida Dar was not so fortunate after copping a ball to her chin shortly after the former went down.

Kerr showed no ill-effects of having her noggin rattled, carrying on her merry way and feasting on Pakistan’s lacklustre attack.

Having watched opener Suzie Bates strike her 13th ODI ton, and Bernadine Bezuidenhout whack a career-best 86, Kerr struck 83 from 68 as New Zealand powered to a mammoth 365-4 – a List A record at the venue.

Joe Allison/Getty Images White Fern Melie Kerr went on to help New Zealand post a huge score against Pakistan after she was hit in the head.

She shared a 107-run partnership off 59 balls with captain Sophie Devine, who went on a six-hitting blitz after Fatima San made a hash of a caught and bowled chance when she had 20 runs to her name.

Devine heaved half a dozen sixes in the space of seven balls on her way to a rapid 70 from 36, bringing up her half ton from just 29 deliveries.

New Zealand have won 13 of the 14 ODIs between the sides heading into their first series since 2017.