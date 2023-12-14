Sons, grandsons of Black Caps feature in New Zealand's under-19 squad for World Cup
Top-level cricket is in the blood for some of New Zealand’s under-19 cricket squad, with sons, grandsons and cousins of other international players off to the World Cup.
The 15-strong squad heading to the men’s U19 Cricket World Cup in South Africa in January and February features Otago spinning all-rounder Zac Cumming, son of former Black Cap turned coach and commentator Craig Cumming, and is the younger brother of Otago Volts batter Jacob.
The 18-year-old was the top wicket taker at the New Zealand Cricket A tournament held in November.
Auckland batter Tom Jones is the 17-year-old grandson of former test captain turned commentator Jeremy Coney, who skippered in 15 of the 52 tests he played for New Zealand. Jones is one of three players (including Otago’s Mason Clarke and Northern Districts’ Snehith Reddy) who will be young enough to be selected for the next U19 World Cup in 2026.
Among the four new faces in the squad is Central Districts seamer Matt Rowe, cousin of White Ferns seamer Hannah Rowe. He helped secure victory at the ICC East Asia Pacific qualifiers in Darwin in June, cementing New Zealand’s place at the 15th edition of the U19 World Cup.
Wellington all-rounder Oscar Jackson will captain the team, which also includes four spin options, five seamers, including a seam-bowling all-rounder, and two wicket-keepers.
The 16 teams are broken into pools of four – with New Zealand grouped with Afghanistan, Nepal and Pakistan – before the Super Six phase of the event ahead of the semi-finals and final in Benoni.
The squad is coached by Jonny Bassett-Graham, with assistance from Paul Wiseman and Graeme Aldridge.
Bassett-Graham said it was a “hugely exciting time” for the squad members.
“This tournament will be an awesome opportunity for our players to test themselves against the best in the world in their age group, and we hope it will be a great experience,” he said.
“You only have to look at the impressive list of players who have represented New Zealand at this tournament to understand its importance - from senior Black Caps like Kane Williamson and Tim Southee through to rising stars like Rachin Ravindra and Adi Ashok.”
Bassett-Graham said hard decisions were made on who was in, and who wasn’t.
“It’s always tough when you’ve got to leave quality players out as we have on this occasion,” he said.
“The batting order has good versatility and we’re confident we have the right bowling options for the different conditions we may face in South Africa.”
The squad leaves for South Africa on January 11.
NZ squad for U19 Cricket World Cup
Oscar Jackson (c) (bat/pace) – Wellington
Mason Clarke (pace) – Otago
Sam Clode (wk) – Northern Districts
Zac Cumming (spin/bat) – Otago
Rahman Hekmat (spin) – Auckland
Tom Jones (bat) – Auckland
James Nelson (bat) – Auckland
Snehith Reddy (bat/spin) – Northern Districts
Matt Rowe (pace) – Central Districts
Ewald Schreuder (pace) – Northern Districts
Lachlan Stackpole (bat) – Auckland
Oliver Tewatiya (bat/spin) – Wellington
Alex Thompson (wk) – Wellington
Ryan Tsourgas (pace) – Wellington
Luke Watson (bat) – Auckland
Reserves
Ben Breitmeyer (pace) – Canterbury
Nick Brown (wk) – Otago
Henry Christie (bat) – Wellington
Robbie Foulkes (bat) – Canterbury
Josh Oliver (pace/bat) – Auckland
Amogh Paranjpe (pace) – Wellington
New Zealand U19 Fixtures
Sun Jan 21 – v Nepal, Buffalo Park, East London
Tues Jan 23 – v Afghanistan, Buffalo Park, East London
Sat Jan 27 – v Pakistan, Buffalo Park, East London
Group A: Bangladesh, India, Ireland, USA
Group B: England, Scotland, South Africa, West Indies
Group C: Australia, Namibia, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe
Group D: Afghanistan, Nepal, New Zealand, Pakistan