NZ's Ian Smith gets a ribbing from Australian test co-commentator Kerry O'Keeffe

Australian commentator Kerry O’Keeffe has landed an early punch – or was it a paunch? – on New Zealand broadcaster Ian Smith.

While covering day one of the first test between Australia and Pakistan in Perth, notorious joker O’Keeffe had a dig at the former Black Caps wicketkeeper over food while discussing Pakistan’s star pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi.

“When he was young, if Pakistan lost a test match, he didn't eat for two days,” O’Keeffe said.

“What did you do when New Zealand lost, Smithy?” as the third member of the commentary team, Ravi Shastri laughs.

“That's a seriously early punch, Kerry O'Keefe,” Smith replied.

“You ate for 48 hours,” O’Keeffe continued, followed by his trademark wheezy snicker.

Screenshot/Sky Sport Kerry O'Keeffe, right, has a dig at fellow commentator Ian Smith, left, on day one of the first test between Australia and Pakistan in Perth.

“That's more than a jab ... my god,” said Smith. “Got to get in early,” replied a delighted O’Keeffe.

Smith has forged a high-profile career as a sports commentator and analyst on cricket and rugby, and as a radio host, since playing 63 tests and 98 ODIs for New Zealand between 1980 and 1992.

Australian opener David Warner dominated proceedings on Thursday at Optus Stadium, making 164 from 211 balls. The left-hander celebrated his ton in the usual audacious fashion and then made a shushing motion in the direction of the media area.

The emotional celebration was on the back of being heavily criticised by former Australian paceman Mitchell Johnson, who said Warner didn't deserve to have a hero's farewell in what’s set to be his final test series.