Imam brain fade sums up Pakistan's plight in Perth in 1st test v Australia

Australian offspinner Nathan Lyon needs one more test wicket for 500 as they dismiss Pakistan on day three of the first test in Perth.

Imam-ul-Haq's dirty dismissal to Nathan Lyon on Saturday perfectly sums up Pakistan – a solid unit who are prone to moments of madness.

Pakistan aren't completely out of the running in the first test against Australia in Perth, but they now face a mountain to climb to get back into the contest.

In reply to Australia's 487, Pakistan were dismissed for 271 before tea on day three, giving the home side a 216-run lead.

Poor fielding and a substandard performance from their premier paceman Shaheen Afridi cost Pakistan dearly across the first two days.

The damage would have been even worse if not for debutant paceman Aamir Jamal, who showed plenty of passion on the way to 6-111.

Jamal's average speed of 135.6km/h made him his team's fastest bowler, with Afridi (133.7km/h) down on his usual pace.

Paul Kane/Getty Images Mitchell Marsh of Australia celebrates the wicket of Babar Azam of Pakistan during day three of the first test in Perth.

When it was Pakistan's turn to bat, they showed they are no easybeats when they set their mind to it.

Abdullah Shafique (42 off 121 balls) and Imam (62 off 199) showed plenty of patience to take the sting out of Australia's attack.

But from 123-1 and 181-3, Pakistan suffered a nightmare period just before lunch to slump to 195-6.

Imam's dismissal was the worst of the lot.

After soaking up 199 balls, the 35-degree Perth heat must have got to Imam as he charged down the crease in a wild attempt to smack Lyon out of the park.

The ball spun sharply and left Imam in no man's land, with wicketkeeper Alex Carey whipping off the bails to send the Pakistan opener packing.

The wicket was part of a collapse of 3-14, robbing Pakistan the chance to keep Australia's attack sweating in the sweltering heat for a prolonged period.

It's little wonder Pakistan are prone to brain fades, given this marks only their third test of the year.

With talents such as captain Shan Masood, Babar Azam, Abdullah Shafique, Imam and Saud Shakeel in their batting line-up, Pakistan are no mugs.

But they do need to learn how to be better for longer in Test ranks, especially against the might of Australia on home soil.