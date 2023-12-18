Black Caps pace bowler Kyle Jamieson out of ODI series against Bangladesh

Not only did the Black Caps opener score a century, he took what could easily become the catch of the summer.

Black Caps pace bowler Kyle Jamieson will miss the rest of the ODI series against Bangladesh and won’t travel with the squad for their remaining games on Wednesday in Nelson and Saturday in Napier.

He’s set to return for the T20 series, however, starting in Napier on December 27.

The decision to rest the 28-year-old came following his arrival back in New Zealand following the Black Caps’ tour of Bangladesh. In a statement, NZC said Jamieson experienced stiffness in his hamstring on arrival home from the Bangladesh test tour.

Black Caps coach Gary Stead said they were playing the long game with a busy summer ahead, so decided to rest him.

“There’s a lot of cricket ahead of us and we want to make sure Kyle’s in the best place possible without taking any unnecessary risks,” he said.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Black Cap paceman Kyle Jamieson will be rested for the rest of the ODI series against Bangladesh

He said the Bangladesh series was a chance to provide opportunities for new players, so Wellington Firebirds fast bowler Ben Sears has been brought in as cover.

Finn Allen will also make a detour to Auckland to play in the opening round of the domestic Super Smash on Tuesday, before reconnecting with the Black Caps for the second ODI at Saxton Oval the following day.

The Black Caps squad fly from Dunedin to Nelson via Christchurch on Monday, after they beat the tourists by 44 runs in the opening game of the series in Dunedin on Sunday.

Will Young and Tom Latham dominated with the bat, scoring 105 and 92 respectively.

The first ball at Saxton Oval in Nelson is scheduled for 11am on Wednesday.