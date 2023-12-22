Sydney Sixers to appeal star's four-match ban for intimidating umpire

The Sydney Sixers have confirmed they will appeal against a four-match ban handed to star Tom Curran for intimidating an umpire.

The Englishman was charged by the match referee for a code of conduct breach stemming from a pre-match incident against the Hobart Hurricanes this month. An umpire allegedly had to take evasive action to avoid a collision with the player.

The Big Bash League commissioner found that, during a practice run-up, Curran ran onto part of the pitch in breach of a direction from the umpire not to do so.

Subsequently, the BBL said Curran moved to the opposite end of the pitch to attempt another practice run.

“The umpire took position next to the stumps, blocking Curran from approaching the pitch and gestured to Curran to move away from the pitch,” the BBL statement read.

“Curran was seen in the footage gesturing to the umpire to move away from the pitch. Curran then attempted to perform a practice run-up and ran at pace straight towards the umpire who stood in the bowling crease facing Curran. The umpire stepped to his right to avoid the risk of collision.”

X/Screengrab Sydney Sixers bowler Tom Curran clashed with the umpire before a BBL match in Hobart last month.

Sixers head Rachael Haynes said Curran and the club would vigorously appeal the sanction.

“Tom and the club maintain that Tom did not knowingly or intentionally intimidate a match official, and on legal advice, we will exercise our right to appeal the decision,” she said in a statement on Thursday night.

“We will support Tom during this period and look forward to him returning to the field.”

The club said there would be no further comment until the matter had concluded.

Matt King/Getty Images Sydney Sixers bowler Tom Curran sends down a delivery against the Melbourne Renegades earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Curran’s fellow England international Chris Jordan says the sky is the limit for Aaron Hardie, praising the Australian’s special talents with both bat and ball.

Jordan, playing for the Hobart Hurricanes, cracked the equal fourth-fastest BBL half-century at Optus Stadium on Wednesday night, needing just 17 balls to reach the milestone.

Hardie (85 not out off 45 balls) was also a destructive force, cracking four fours and five sixes to help guide the Perth Scorchers to a nine-wicket victory.

Jordan saw Hardie close up while playing for the Scorchers in the 2019-20 summer, and they’ve also been part of the Surrey set-up together in England.

Hardie has played one ODI and six T20s for Australia, and the 24-year-old is tipped to break into the test side down the track.

“The sky’s the limit for him really,” Jordan said. “I had the pleasure of playing with him when I played for the Scorchers a few years ago.

“Even then you could see his natural ability with ball and bat and in the field. He took over the captaincy as well when Ashton Turner went off [injured on Wednesday night].

“So you can see what everyone here in WA thinks of him, and then he obviously backed it up with a top batting performance.

“And he can bowl you some overs as well. So that type of talent – those type of all-rounders in the world – are definitely priceless.”

With AAP