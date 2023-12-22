Frugal Rosemary Mair's brilliant spell powers Hinds past Northern Brave

At Seddon Park, Hamilton: Northern Brave 119-6 (Eimear Richardson 28 off 23, Sam Barriball 23 not out off 31; Rosemary Mair 3-18 off 4 overs) lost to Central Hinds 120-4 from 19.3 overs (Hannah Rowe 35 not out off 34, Natalie Dodd 28 off 28; Jess Watkin 2-17 off four overs) by six wickets. Click here for full scoreboard.

Rosemary Mair’s brilliant bowling spell proved key in ensuring last year’s Super Smash wooden spooners have already won as many games as the previous season.

Mair took 3-18 in Central Hinds’ six-wicket win against the Northern Brave in their season-opener in Hamilton on Friday.

Playing against a team which also won only one match last season, it was key in restricting the hosts to 119-6, before White Fern Hannah Rowe struck an unbeaten 35 from 34 to get her side home with three balls to spare.

Chris Symes/Photosport Rosemary Mair proved a handful for the Northern Brave in Hamilton on Friday.

Indeed, it was tighter than it should have been, especially after the Hinds were cruising at 49-0 with just six overs bowled.

However, when Marama Downes and Jess Watkin, playing against her old side, nabbed the wickets of Holly Armitage (24) and Thamsyn Newton (4), the Hinds wobbled.

Not to worry, not with No 4 Rowe in the middle, even after Natalie Dodd (28) picked out Caitlin Gurrey at short fine-leg off Carol Agafili’s bowling.

Rowe essentially killed off the sniffing Brave with the first ball of the penultimate over, when she heaved Downes for six, but only after it came off Sam Barriball’s outstretched hands.

Hannah Rowe stepped up just the Hinds needed it most against the Brave in Hamilton on Friday.

The big moment

Needing 13 off 12 to win, Rowe heaved Downes over deep mid-wicket. Having earlier taken a brilliant catch at short cover to dismiss Mikaela Greig, Barriball was arguably the one player who had a realistic chance at catching it.

However, she could only get a hand on it before it landed over the rope, allowing the Hinds to finish the job.

Best with the bat

Talk about stepping up when needed. Rowe, who struck three fours and a six, used all her White Ferns’ experience to put her team on her shoulders and ensure they didn’t let a golden opportunity to open their campaign with a win slip.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Natalie Dodd struck 28 for the Hinds in their six-wicket win over the Brave.

Best with the ball

Just imagine what Northern’s total would have been had Rosemary Mair been allowed to bowl more than four overs.

Having knocked over the big-hitting Agafili last ball of the innings, she finished with 3-18 from four tidy overs, and was unfortunate not to pick up another couple of scalps.

Fifteen of the 24 deliveries Mair fired down were dot balls or wickets.

The big picture

First blood goes to the Hinds, but the Brave don’t have to wait long for a shot at redemption – not with the same two sides doing it all over again in Palmerston North on Wednesday.