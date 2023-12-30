Watch: Chris Lynn's six strikes the stadium roof in Big Bash League slugfest

The power hitter clears the rope and the ball keeps rising to clatter the roof of the Melbourne stadium.

Record-breaking Adelaide Strikers batter Chris Lynn smashed a massive six off the Docklands Stadium roof in his side’s Big Bash League loss to the Melbourne Renegades.

A hit striking a stadium roof used to be declared a dead ball, but a recent rule change allows umpires the discretion of awarding a six.

Umpires Bruce Oxenford and Gerard Abood clearly concurred with the crowd and the television commentary team that Lynn’s lash would have landed in the top reaches of the stand had it not cannoned into the roof. They duly signalled a six.

It was the first of four clubbed by Lynn, 33, and the blast left a television rhapsodising. “That’s absolutely gigantic. If that had kept going, that’s gone 140m. That’s Chris Lynn at his most destructive.’’

Lynn became the first BBL player to reach 3500 runs, belting 56 off 34 balls before skying a delivery from spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman (3-20) to deep extra cover in the first of the Power Surge overs.

He moved an incredible 82 sixes ahead of the next most prolific maximum hitter Aaron Finch, but couldn't prevent the Strikers from suffering an eighth straight away loss.

Kelly Defina/Getty Images Chris Lynn of the Strikers hits out during his record-breaking innings against the Renegades that saw him smite four sixes – one of which crashed off the stadium roof.

However, young excitement machine Jake Fraser-McGurk has grabbed the headlines off Lynn as he helped Melbourne Renegades to their first BBL win of the season

Chasing the Strikers' 6-177, the Renegades reached their target at Marvel Stadium on Friday with four wickets and eight balls to spare, with Fraser-McGurk blasting 70 off 37.

He added 75 with veteran Shaun Marsh (54 off 33), with the 'Gades racing to 1-123 in the 12th over, before a late clutter of wickets.

English opener Joe Clarke (28 not out off 19) was there at the end after earlier retiring hurt with a quadriceps issue.