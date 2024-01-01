Super Smash: Suzie Bates captain's knock breaks Auckland's Hearts

White Ferns legend hits another Super Smash half century to usher in victory for the Sparks over the Hearts.

At Molyneux Park, Alexandra: Otago Sparks 151-4 off 20 overs (Suzie Bates 84no off 62, Polly Inglis 24 off 20; Fran Jonas 1-22 off 4) beat Auckland Hearts 104 off 17.4 overs (Saachi Shahari 37 off 33, Maddie Green 26 off 15; Molly Loe 4-12 off 4, PJ Watkins 2-18 off 3.4) by 47 runs. Click here for full scorecard.

A captain’s knock from Suzie Bates and a remarkable four-wicket bag by young pace bowler Molly Loe was the perfect start to 2024 for the Otago Sparks in the women’s Super Smash.

Bates batted through the innings and steadied the ship after early wobbles for the Otago top order and went onto make an unbeaten 84 – her 22nd Super Smash 50 – to set up a 47-run win over the Hearts in Alexandra.

It was the Sparks’ second win of the season and kept the Auckland side winless.

The 36-year-old showed her experience after she survived a first ball appeal for a caught behind, and copped one to the groin when she was on 18.

She anchored the innings after the Sparks found themselves in early trouble when Bella James was bowled for a duck and not long after Olivia Gain was stumped for one, leaving the Sparks 14-2 off just three overs.

Blake Armstrong/Photosport Otago Sparks' captain Suzie Bates batted through for a valiant 84 not out.

Bates – who averages 70 at Molyneux Park – hit nine fours and a six. It took her to the top of the runscoring charts in this year’s Super Smash – men’s or women’s – with 202 runs to her name.

She was well supported by a late 15 not out cameo from Caitlin Blakely, who formed a 54-run partnership with Bates.

In the field for the Hearts, Maddie Green showed her athleticism with a direct hit from short cover to run out Felicity Robertson in the ninth over as she was forming an important partnership with Bates.

Bates was in the thick of the action in the opening over of the second innings when Hearts’ opener Anna Browning skied it to the Otago captain at long off and was gone for four.

It brought Hearts’ captain Green to the crease earlier than she was probably expecting, but she formed a solid partnership with Saachi Shahari by the end of the powerplay. But just as the Hearts started to cruise, Green was gone for 26 off 15 in the seventh over, which sparked a collapse for the visitors.

Auckland went from 75-3 to 76-6 in quick succession thanks to pace bowler Loe who finished with 4-12 and at one point was on a hat-trick. Loe was well supported by PJ Watkins who took two cheap wickets and bowled a wicket maiden in the 13th over.

The Hearts couldn’t recover and crashed to 104 all out in the 18th over.