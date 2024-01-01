Super Smash: Brilliant catch, Travis Muller heroics guide Volts home over Aces

Some outfield magic and the all-round skills of Travis Muller help Otago beat Auckland in a thriller.

At Molyneux Park, Alexandra: Auckland Aces 151-9 off 20 overs (Rob O’Donnell 35 off 38; Jake Gibson 3-26 off 4, Travis Muller 3-33 off 4) lost to Otago Volts 153-7 off 19.4 overs (Dean Foxcroft 51 off 39, Hamish Rutherford 32 off 18; Louis Delport 3-16 off 4, Danru Ferns 2-29 off 4) by 3 wickets. Click here for full scoreboard.

A wonderful outfield catch by Dale Phillips, and team-mate Travis Muller’s all-round skills saw the Otago Volts rid their Molyneux misery on Monday.

Just four days after being rolled for a record low total of 47 by the Firebirds in Alexandra, the home side revived their men’s T20 Super Smash campaign with a three-wicket win over Auckland Aces.

Phillips’ brilliant sliding grab of Aces captain Rob O’Donnell gave Muller one of his three wickets in the visitors’ total of 151-9.

Then, striding to the crease with the Volts in trouble at 131-7, South African Muller kept his cool with three fours including the winning boundary with two balls to spare.

Blake Armstrong/Photosport Otago Volts' Travis Muller celebrates a wicket against Auckland.

Aces spinner Louis Delport looked to have seized control when he removed Max Chu and Phillips with his first two deliveries, then removed Llew Johnson to end with his best T20 figures of 3-14.

Volts captain and Black Caps international Dean Foxcroft clubbed 51 off 39 to wrest back control but when he hit Ben Lister to the safe hands of Martin Guptill in the 15th over it swung the visitors’ way again.

The Aces’ total didn’t look quite enough, after Phillips hared in from the boundary to cut short O’Donnell’s innings for the eventual topscore of 35 off 38.

Allrounder Jake Gibson also snared three wickets to give the hosts some hope at the halfway point, after Aces kingpin Guptill departed for just seven.

Blake Armstrong/Photosport Otago Volts' captain Dean Foxcroft during his half-century.

Big moment

Ferns bowled very well for the Aces but his waist high full toss to Muller gave the Volts their key break in the 18th over. He sent it sailing for four and got a free hit to bring the equation to less than a run a ball.

Best with the bat

Foxcroft was excellent and looked in complete control when few other batters did, giving the Volts the platform to launch their final charge at their target.

Best with the ball

Delport was on a hat-trick after just two deliveries before Johnson patted back the hat-trick delivery. Still it was standout bowling and looked for the most part like it would guide Auckland to victory.

Big picture

It was a much-needed first victory from four matches for the Volts who remain in Central Otago to host Canterbury Kings in Alexandra on Wednesday. The Aces also have a solitary win, and return home to face Wellington Firebirds at Eden Park the following day.