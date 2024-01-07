New Zealand Cricket should be wary of South Africa's decision to send test B-team

Ian Anderson is chief cricket writer for Stuff

OPINION: One of the Black Caps’ most reliable performers, Mitchell Santner, played an admirable straight bat to a testing question.

When asked last weekend how he felt about South Africa leaving all of their star players at home instead of contesting a two-test series against New Zealand in February, one of the allrounder’s comments was that the burning issue was “beyond his pay grade”.

The wonderfully ironic aspect is that the action taken by Cricket South Africa is all about Santner’s pay grade, that of his fellow Black Caps, and the Proteas.

Santner, who has played in the Indian Premier League for the past five seasons but only recently returned to the test arena, was effectively passing the buck to New Zealand Cricket chief executive Scott Weenink – who, ironically, is on a lesser pay grade than that of his best-performing employees.

Those high-earners, however, do not make their fortunes from test cricket.

Like Santner, Weenink was rightly very wary to plough into the criticism of the decision to make a domestic T20 competition a priority above a test series.

Halden Krog/AP Aiden Markram made a brilliant century for South Africa in their second test against India in Cape Town, but won’t be playing in New Zealand next month.

NZ Cricket is currently seated in a more stable financial waka than Cricket South Africa, who fired CEO Thabang Moroe for serious misconduct in August 2020 over misusing funds and losing sponsors.

But nothing in modern sport is permanent nor steady.

“International cricket will retain its relevance, I don't have any doubt about that,” Weenink told Newshub.

“But we need to be cognisant that these T20 leagues are a new phenomenon. They are meaning cricket is the fastest-growing game, globally. We need to support that as well.

"It's about working with the T20 leagues to make sure cricket can have both.”

The phrase “international cricket” and not “test cricket” is the most telling part of Weenink’s comments.

CSA chief executive Pholetsi Moseki had already outlined where its loyalties lay last year when he said: “We still want bilateral cricket to be supreme, but the reality for countries like us is that you only make money when you play India. In the pre-Covid year, in 2019, we hosted England and Australia and we still made a loss. So we have to look at other options.”

There’s always ‘howls of outrage’ when the big picture of international cricket changes – from Kerry Packer’s influence, to the emergence of the ‘pyjama game’, followed by the current onslaught of the Twenty20 format.

Test purists shout the loudest, but we mustn't automatically consider them the majority.

And while the five-day format was initially an arena for superstars to display their wares in the past, it has little pull now – this week, star Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi was rested from the ‘dead rubber’ third test against Australia in Sydney; ostensibly with a long-term view ahead to this year’s T20 World Cup starting in June.

While South Africa’s administration took the heavy flak over its move to name a squad containing seven uncapped players for the two tests here, there’s been furious finger-pointing in the direction of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), and the hold it has on the ICC.

Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images New Zealand’s Devon Conway bats for the Chennai Super Kings during the 2023 IPL final versus the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad.

India’s share of ICC television rights jumped from 22 per cent of about $3 billion in 2017 to 38 per cent of about $4.5 billion in 2023. The BCCI also received $8.6 billion for the television and digital rights to broadcast the IPL.

The shortest international format has formidable market forces on its side.

An IPL match is now apparently more valuable in rights ($21.7 million per game) than an English Premier League game ($16.8 million).

It’s not far-fetched to imagine that in the not-too-distant future, cricket around the world will mirror football, with club/franchise/domestic competitions as the monthly elite attraction, interspersed by white-ball World Cups – and the lesser-promoted World Test Championship – as bilateral series rapidly diminish.

The EPL/Serie A/La Liga will have a cricketing equivalent in not just India, Australia and England, but in the UAE, South Africa – all six of the SA20 franchises belong to IPL owners – and the United States.

While the domestic Super Smash T20 competition currently has minimal international presence, New Zealand, at the bottom of the world, must be wary of the danger of being dragged under at the bottom of a powerfully circling pool.