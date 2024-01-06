Duffy, Foxcroft star as Otago Volts defeat Northern Brave in men's Super Smash

Jacob Duffy of the Otago Volts celebrates a wicket during his side's Super Smash match against the Northern Brave at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

At Seddon Park, Hamilton: Northern Brave 128 all out in 18.3 overs (Mitchell Santner 49 from 34 balls, Tim Seifert 37 from 24; Jacob Duffy 4-19 from 3.3 overs, Jake Gibson 3-19 from 3) lost to Otago Volts 132-2 in 17 overs (Dean Foxcroft 55 from 48 balls, Glenn Phillips 53 from 30) by eight wickets. Click here for full scoreboard

Smart bowing from pace bowlers Jacob Duffy and Jake Gibson propelled the Otago Volts to victory in their latest Super Smash outing on Saturday.

The duo took seven wickets between them in dismissing the Northern Brave for 128 batting first at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

In reply, the visitors secured the win with eight wickets and three overs to spare, with some big-hitting from Glenn Phillips rapidly putting the result beyond doubt.

Otago’s seamers assessed the pitch conditions smartly and had plenty of success with slower balls and cutters as Northern lost wickets trying to hit the attack out of the park.

Offspinner Phillips was also impressive in conceding just 23 runs from his four overs and was delighted to get the key wicket of fellow Black Caps allrounder Mitchell Santner to start Northern’s late capitulation.

The left-hander made 49 from 34 balls, and opener Tim Seifert looked dangerous in getting to 37 from 24, but the rest of the Brave didn’t give the home side’s bowling attack, stacked with internationals, enough to defend.

No.3 Dean Foxcroft paced Otago’s reply, and when it appeared they may have needed a little oomph to avoid any nerves, Phillips struck three consecutive sixes in the 13th over bowled by left-arm spinner Tim Pringle.

The big moment

Santner was eminently capable of pushing the hosts through to a challenging score, but after he fell, the Brave lost their last four wickets for just 10 runs.

Best with the bat

Foxcroft, who made his NZ debut last August, was circumspect yet assured to provide the base for Otago’s pursuit, striking seven fours and a six, allowing Phillips to add the cream.

Best with the ball

Duffy hasn’t been able to make the jump from outstanding domestic performer to Black Caps regular – during a period of incredibly stiff competition. But the wholehearted right-arm seamer took wickets at the start and end of the innings to again prove a reminder of his value.

The big picture

The hosts remain at the bottom of the table, while the Volts are still outside the playoff places.