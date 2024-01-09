Black Caps fans set for chance to farewell Australia batter David Warner in T20 series

The Australian batter farewells test cricket as he guides his team towards their victory target.

New Zealand cricket fans look likely to get the opportunity to send off polarising Australian opener David Warner next month.

The 37-year-old played his final test match last week when retiring from the red-ball format at the end of Australia’s 3-0 series sweep of Pakistan.

That meant he won’t be part of the touring side to play a two-test series versus the Black Caps starting in Wellington on February 29.

He also won’t play in the T20I series against West Indies early next month in Australia, as he’ll be appearing instead in the ILT20 for Dubai Capitals in the UAE.

However, the hard-hitting left-hander is expected to be part of the Australian squad for three Twenty20 internationals in Wellington and Auckland from February 21-25, as the squad builds towards the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and United States in June.

“I started my career in Twenty20 cricket and will finish my career in Twenty20 cricket,” Warner said.

Darrian Traynor/Getty Images David Warner of Australia acknowledges the crowd after being dismissed by Sajid Khan of Pakistan in his final test at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

“Think it's fitting. I really enjoy the game, but most importantly, I want to win another World Cup for Australia.”

Warner has played 35 matches in the three international formats against New Zealand since 2009, with the T20 arena being his least-successful against the Black Caps – he averages 24 from nine games, compared to his career average of almost 33.

Warner made his test debut against New Zealand in 2011 and averaged 68 from 10 tests against the Black Caps.

The veteran opener, who was banned from the sport for a year over his role in the sandpaper ball-tampering incident in South Africa in 2018, said New Zealand crowds had been “derogatory and vulgar” when he played in a test series in 2016.

Warner scored 5, 12 and 22 in Australia’s 2-0 series win, his only test tour of New Zealand.

In the final test at Christchurch's Hagley Oval, some of the touring players called for security when members of the crowd heckled the cricketers with comments about their families, which players claimed including taunts using their childrens' names.

“Some of the stuff was pretty derogatory and vulgar,” Warner said after the test.

“You get your odd banter here or there, but when they're talking about people's families it takes it a little bit too far. We don't expect to wake up and be hounded for six or seven hours.

“The upsetting thing was I know if my two daughters were in the crowd I wouldn't want them listening to that kind of stuff.”

AT A GLANCE

Australia tour schedule:

February 21, 7.10pm: First T20 at Sky Stadium, Wellington

Feb 23, 7.10pm: Second T20 at Eden Park, Auckland

Feb 25, 1pm: Third T20 at Eden Park, Auckland

Feb 29-March 4, 11am: First test at Basin Reserve, Wellington

Mar 8-12, 11am: Second test at Hagley Oval, Christchurch