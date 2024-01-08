Wellington Firebirds beat Central Stags by four wickets in men's Super Smash

Muhammad Abbas made a match-winning knock for the Firebirds in their Super Smash match against the Central Stags in Napier.

At McLean Park, Napier: Central Stags 158-7 (Will Young 50 from 33 balls; Logan van Beek 3-24 from 4 overs) lost to Wellington Firebirds 160-6 in 19.1 overs (Muhammad Abbas 72 from 38 balls, Michael Bracewell 41 from 30; Bevan Small 4-22 from 4) by four wickets. Click here for full scoreboard

Muhammad Abbas showed a glimpse of why he’s regarded as a future Black Cap as he set up Wellington’s latest Super Smash win in Napier on Monday.

The Firebirds allrounder hammered 72 from 38 balls and combined in a crucial partnership with Michael Bracewell to set up their side’s successful chase.

Batting first at McLean Park, the Central Stags made 158-7 from their 20 overs and the visitors chased that down with four wickets and five balls to spare.

At 50-3 in the eighth over, the encounter was finely poised, but Abbas and Bracewell – 41 from 30 balls in his second game back following a lengthy layoff recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon – put on 92 for the fourth wicket in 9.1 overs to sway the game the visitors’ way.

Earlier, Will Young won the battle of the Black Caps openers when he made a half-century from 33 balls for the hosts.

Fellow New Zealand top-order bat Devon Conway – who was rested from the New Zealand white-ball squad recently – gave two chances which were squandered by the Stags before discovering it was not third time lucky when falling to paceman Bevan Small for just two from five balls in Wellington’s pursuit.

Young’s knock looked to have set Central up for a big score, but the home side lost two key batters just when they looked ready to launch a big-hitting attack.

The big moment

Recent Black Caps debutant Josh Clarkson had put a ball on top of the legside stand but perished two balls later when yorked by Wellington’s Logan van Beek.

The Netherlands international then had Tom Bruce caught in the same over, and the Stags were only able to add 38 runs in the remaining 35 balls.

Best with the bat

Right-hander Abbas was composed to begin with and then flourished late, hitting fives sixes and six fours, and 16 runs in three balls from Black Caps seamer Blair Tickner at the start of the 17th over gave the innings extra impetus before his dismissal.

Best with the ball

Small did everything he could to help defend his side’s below-par total, removing both openers and later gave Wellington a scare with two more scalps in his final over.

The big picture

The Firebirds now top the men’s Super Smash table with four wins from five completed games, edging past Auckland, while the Stags remain second-bottom.