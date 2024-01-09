Canterbury Kings beat Northern Brave by 33 runs in men's Super Smash

Canterbury's Henry Nicholls plays a lap shot during their Super Smash match against the Northern Brave at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

At Hagley Oval, Christchurch: Canterbury Kings 202-3 (Henry Nicholls 76 not out from 50 balls, Mitch Hay 73no from 31) beat Northern Brave 169-9 (Katene Clarke 30 from 29 balls; Michael Rae 3-44 from 4 overs, Will O’Rourke 2-16 from 4, Zac Foulkes 2-20 from 4) by 33 runs. Click here for full scoreboard

As opposing test teams – and his detractors – have found, you can’t give Henry Nicholls too many chances.

Same with Mitch Hay.

The Canterbury Kings duo made the most of their escapes as their unbroken fourth-wicket stand of 106 runs from 48 balls set up an imposing 202-3 from 20 overs batting first against the Northern Brave at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

In reply, the visitors made 169-9 in their 20 overs to fall 33 runs short.

The Black Caps left-hander was dropped three times and also survived an lbw shout as he registered his highest Super Smash score of 76 not out from 50 balls.

Nicholls was given not out when hit on the boot by a Brett Hampton delivery on 19, and Joe Carter was soon after unable to dive forward and hold a catching chance off a reverse sweep on 26.

Scott Kuggeleijn also couldn’t hold a diving catch attempt at deep backward square when Nicholls had progressed to 34, and the same player couldn’t snatch a half-chance off his own bowling with the batter on 66.

Wicketkeeper-batter Hay, who slammed six sixes and four fours in making a scintillating 73 not out from just 31 deliveries, also had a couple of moments of good fortune.

The right-hander hit a six from the first ball he faced, when Tim Pringle caught the ball but stepped over the midwicket boundary, and in the same over was dropped by bowler Matt Fisher when he speared one back to the paceman.

He also offered a tough chance in the outfield when on 59, but by then the visitors knew they were in for a massive chase as Canterbury thumped 79 runs from the last five overs.

The big moment

Among the costly chances squandered, Fisher spilling a decent caught and bowled opportunity with Hay new at the crease was the most expensive.

Photosport Canterbury's Mitch Hay swings for the boundary during their Super Smash match against the Northern Brave at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

Best with the bat

Nicholls set up Canterbury’s innings, but Hay propelled it into outstanding territory with a series of cleanly-struck boundaries to varying parts of the oval.

Best with the ball

Recent Black Caps debutant Will O’Rourke proved difficult to score from, taking 2-16 from four overs, as did highly-promising inswing pace bowler Zac Foulkes (2-20) from his full complement.

The big picture

The Kings now share second spot with Auckland, behind Wellington on the table, but have played a game more than the Aces. The Brave have a game in hand on the field, but still trail them all.