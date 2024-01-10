Epic batting collapse dooms Central Hinds en route to Sparks hammering

Otago Sparks bowler Eden Carson picked up three wickets against the Central Hinds in Napier on Wednesday.

At McLean Park, Napier: Central Hinds 115-7 (Holly Armitage 47 off 40; Eden Carson 3-15 from 4 overs, Emma Black 2-19 from 3 overs) lost to Otago Sparks 116-2 from 17 overs (Suzie Bates 52* off 49, Bella James 39 off 33) by eight wickets.

An ugly batting collapse doomed the Central Hinds against the Otago Sparks on Wednesday.

The Hinds lost four wickets for five runs during their eight-wicket hammering at McLean Park on Wednesday, marking the second straight defeat for this year’s surprise package.

Yes, this was more like the Hinds of yesteryear, when they mustered a lone win and bagged the Super Smash wooden spoon.

Not helped by regular opener Natalie Dodd dropping down the order due to a back complaint, the 115-7 they eked out was never going to cut it.

And so it proved.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Central Hinds batter Natalie Dodd was forced to drop down the order with a back injury against Otago on Wednesday.

Knowing they didn’t need to take unnecessary risks due to the tame required run rate, the Sparks cruised home on the back of Suzie Bates (52 not out) and Bella James (39) putting on an 84-run opening stand.

While the Hinds nabbed a couple of late wickets, Bates was there when the Sparks sealed the deal with 18 balls up their sleeves.

Summing up the Hinds’ day, Hannah Rowe, having earlier been clean bowled by Bates after taking a wild swipe at a loopy delivery, dropped a regulation chance in the field when the Sparks’ skipper was on 38.

The big moment

It went down before a ball was even bowled, when Central opener Dodd was forced to drop down the order due to a back complaint.

The Hinds’ gun batter not featuring was a key factor in the hosts posting an underwhelming score, one which would have been significantly worse had Holly Armitage (47) not been dropped with five runs to her name.

Photosport/Aaron Gillions Sparks batter Suzie Bates has been in dominating form during this year’s Super Smash.

Best with the bat

Excellent behind square, Bates took advantage of the life Rowe gave her to score her 23rd Super Smash half century, and to close in on 12,000 career T20 runs.

Best with the ball

Eden Carson. Sure, highlighted by Flora Devonshire being bowled after a delivery deflected off her foot, she enjoyed some good fortune en route to match-best figures of 3-15.

But the off-spinner deserved it, generating purchase of the McLean Park surface, and nabbing the all-important scalp of Armitage as she approached her maiden Super Smash half ton for the Hinds.

The big picture

The Sparks catapulted past the reigning champion Magicians into third place with the rout, and within striking distance of the stuttering second-placed Hinds with three fixtures to play.