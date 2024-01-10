Black Cap Will Young strikes brilliant century to power Stags past Volts

Will Young hits his second ever ton in Super Smash competition against the Otago Volts

At McLean Park, Napier: Central Stags 187-5 (Will Young 101 not out off 63, Dane Cleaver 50 off 33; Andrew Hazeldine 1-30 from 4) beat Otago Volts 135 from 18 overs (Max Chu 34 off 20; Ajaz Patel 4-24 from 4, Bevan Small 3-19 from 3) by 52 runs. Click here for full scoreboard

Get Will Young in the Black Caps for the looming Twenty20 series against Pakistan.

The on-off New Zealand representative struck a brilliant unbeaten century to power the Central Stags to a 52-run Super Smash victory over the Otago Volts in Napier on Wednesday night.

Young, who played the last of his 14 T20s for the Black Caps against the UAE last August, certainly reminded selectors he’s more than just an ODI and red ball player.

The 31-year-old brought up his second career T20 ton with a booming six over deep mid-wicket off the third to last ball of the Stags’ innings, bowled by Travis Muller.

Having taken 62 balls to reach triple figures, Young (101*) scored the bulk of his team’s 187-5 after the visitors sent the Stags in at McLean Park.

Kerry Marshall/Photosport Will Young struck a magnificent Super Smash ton against the Volts in Napier on Wednesday.

Hindered by the loss of two wickets inside three overs, including captain Dean Foxcroft for a second ball duck, the Volts were always up against it, eventually folding for 135 with two overs to play after a late flurry of wickets.

That’s despite the Stags not being able to call on Black Cap Josh Clarkson to bowl, after the man slated to play in the third T20 against Pakistan hurt his shoulder while diving in an unsuccessful bid to avoid being runout.

Ajaz Patel cleaned up the tail to finish with 4-24, while Bevan Small took 3-19 to combine with Young’s ton, and the 108-run stand he and Dane Cleaver (50) put on off just 69 balls for the second wicket, to set up the much-needed win as the playoff race heats up

The big moment

Max Chu looked as comfortable as Young while he was in the middle, racing to 34 from 20 to keep the Volts on track early. However, when he swiped across the line and holed out in the deep off Patel’s bowling, the visitors were going to need something special to get home.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Josh Clarkson, centre, is in doubt for the third T20 against Pakistan after hurting his shoulder playing for the Stags against Otago in Napier on Wednesday.

Best with the bat

Young, of course. Highlighted by his excellent timing and ability to score all around the wicket, he struck 10 fours and three maximums en route to the second ton in this year’s competition.

Best with the ball

Bevan Small can’t stop taking wickets. A couple of days after nabbing four poles against Wellington, the seamer knocked the top off Otago’s order, before coming back and cleaning up Llew Johnson.

The big picture

The Stags’ second win pulled them to within four points of the third-placed Kings (16) in the standings with three games to play, while the fifth-placed Volts (10) need to get a wriggle on.

On the injury front, stay tuned for an update on all-rounder Clarkson, who had his iced shoulder in a sling and looks a long shot to feature for the Black Caps against Pakistan.