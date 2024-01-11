Firebirds opener Tim Robinson tipped for big things after flaying Canterbury's attack

Tim Robinson has his way with the Magicians' bowling attack at Hagley Oval

At Hagley Oval, Christchurch: Wellington Firebirds 184-5 (Tim Robinson 86 off 46, Nick Kelly 72 not out off 48; Angus McKenzie 3-15 from 3 overs) beat Canterbury Kings 163-7 (Tom Latham 44 off 34, Henry Nicholls 41 off 26; Michael Bracewell 2-25 off 4) by 21 runs. Click here for the full scoreboard

Keep an eye on Wellington Firebirds opener Tim Robinson.

Less than a month after the 21-year-old thumped a big century against Otago, the exciting and hard-hitting prospect clubbed 86 off 46 against Canterbury in Christchurch on Thursday afternoon.

The leading Super Smash run scorer’s knock was instrumental in table-topping Wellington’s 21-run victory over the Kings, and prompted teammate and Dutch international Logan van Beek to made a bold prediction.

“That guy is going to play a lot for New Zealand in the future,” van Beek told TVNZ shortly after Canterbury started their pursuit of Wellington’s 184-5.

Robinson looked at ease from ball one against Canterbury’s attack after the visitors were sent in, timing the ball crisply and only failing to put bat on ball when spinner Michael Rippon got a few to turn off the Hagley Oval surface.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Tim Robinson has been in top form for Wellington during this season’s Super Smash.

The opener combined with captain Nick Kelly to put on 90 runs from 60 deliveries for the second wicket, and had accounted for 86 of his side’s 110 runs when he was dismissed 12.2 overs in.

Kelly picked up the slack after Robinson departed, putting his foot down and scoring an unbeaten 72 from 48 deliveries on a day no other Wellington batter reached double figures.

Despite the early loss of Chad Bowes, whose miserable season continued after he was bowled third ball of the chase, Canterbury were very much on track for much of the pursuit, thanks partly to Wellington putting down Black Caps Tom Latham (twice) and Henry Nicholls.

However, their luck eventually ran out, highlighted by Latham cruelly being runout at the non-striker’s end after Michael Bracewell got a hand on a delivery Bevon Jacobs smoked down the ground.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Canterbury batter Tom Latham led his side’s charge before he was runout at the non-striker’s end.

The big moment

Bracewell’s hands twice let him down in the field, but he got a crucial touch on a ball thumped back down the ground to runout Latham for 44, leaving Canterbury 112-5 after 13.4 overs. Their chase quickly fizzled out.

Best with the bat

Time will tell if van Beek is right regarding Robinson, but he sure looks a heck of a prospect. He struck 10 fours and three sixes in his latest knock, amassing runs all around the wicket.

Sure, he had some luck – Latham probably should have got to one he skied in the deep, and a Rippon delivery clipped off-stump but didn’t dislodge the bails – but his class was evident.

Best with the ball

If only Canterbury skipper Cole McConchie gave Angus McKenzie another over. McKenzie nabbed 3-19 from three wily overs on a belter of a batting surface, including the big scalp of Robinson as he threatened to notch his second ton of the season.

The big picture

The competition-leading Firebirds (22 points) just keep on rolling, and are now six points clear of second-placed Auckland and third-placed Canterbury, who have played an extra match.