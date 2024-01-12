Fan takes spectacular catch at Super Smash match between Braves and Aces

A spectator took the catch of the match in the Super Smash game between the Northern Brave and Auckland Aces.

The initial pair of hands weren’t great, but the reaction with the feet were amazing.

A spectator produced the catch of the match at the men’s Super Smash T20 game between the Northern Brave and Auckland Aces in Tauranga on Friday.

Auckland batter Sean Solia struck a six off Northern’s spinner Tim Pringle onto the bank at Bay Oval, where a fan lined up the potential crowd catch, only for it to spill from his hands.

However, as he fell back, he flicked the dropping ball up with his foot and then completed the catch – much to his delight, and the disbelief of his mates.

The home team didn’t fare as well as the fan, however, as the Aces scored a comfortable win by eight wickets to leave the Brave at the bottom of the table, with Solia ending unbeaten on 67 from just 42 balls.

Lockie Ferguson, not part of the Black Caps squad which started the T20 series against Pakistan at Eden Park on Friday night, starred for the victors with 4-14 from his four overs.