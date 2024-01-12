David Warner touches down at SCG in helicopter to play for Thunder in BBL

David Warner flew by helicopter from his brother's wedding in the Hunter Valley to play in the Big Bash League at the SCG.

David Warner has gone from fairytale finish to SCG rockstar in the space of a week, arriving at the ground for the BBL's Sydney Smash in a helicopter.

Warner touched down on the famous ground just before 5pm on Friday, making the dash from his brother's wedding in the Hunter Valley to play in the sold-out clash.

The retired test opener spent close to 45 minutes in the air, before landing in front of the members' stand before a crowd of around 300 ground and Cricket NSW staff.

Warner jovially raised his arms aloft as he mimicked a rock star, before conducting an interview with former test opener Greg Blewett for TV.

The 37-year-old timed his flight to have enough time to prepare to play his first BBL game of the season for the Sydney Thunder against arch-rivals the Sixers from 7.15pm.

Warner's arrival came six days after he finished his test career at the SCG, bowing out with a half-century in Australia's fourth-innings chase against Pakistan.

Matt King/Getty Images David Warner of the Thunder arrives on the field of the Sydney Cricket Ground by helicopter after attending his brother Steven Warner’s wedding in the Hunter Valley ahead of the BBL match between Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder.

While Warner was in the helicopter with wife Candice, Steve Smith was spotted batting in the nets ahead of the clash.

Smith will replace Warner as test opener in Adelaide from Wednesday against the West Indies.

Often known as the glamour club, one of the Sixers' star players, Sean Abbott, arrived on a hired bicycle moments after Warner touched down.

"He is a bit Hollywood isn't he, it is very Davey," Abbott had quipped a day earlier.

"I got the Lime bike in today and I'll be doing the same tomorrow night. So I'll be just riding out the gate there as Davey lands.

"But I'm glad they're making it happen.

Darrian Traynor/Getty Images David Warner of Australia acknowledges the crowd after being dismissed by Sajid Khan of Pakistan in his final test innings at the SCG.

"Because I think everyone in the country who is a fan of cricket wants to see David Warner playing in the BBL and I'm really looking forward to coming up against one of the best players in the world... I'm really glad he's making the trip down to be involved."

The match is one of three Warner will play for the Thunder, before he takes off to play in the ILT20 in Dubai at the conclusion of the BBL season.

The Thunder needed a win on Friday night at the SCG to keep their faint finals hopes alive, while the Sixers could secure their spot in the top-four with victory.