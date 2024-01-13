South Africa stand down Jewish captain for U19 World Cup after pro-Israel comments

South Africa's David Teeger was vocal in his support for Israel in the ongoing conflict with Hamas.

Cricket South Africa has stood down its captain, who is Jewish, for the upcoming Under-19 World Cup because of comments he made in support of Israeli soldiers in the ongoing conflict with Hamas in Palestine.

South Africa stepped in to host the tournament, which begins next Friday, at short notice when Sri Lanka were suspended over government interference in the running of their cricket board.

But CSA is bracing itself for protests at the tournament and said there was a risk they could “result in conflict or even violence, including between rival groups of protesters”.

It has relieved David Teeger of the captaincy for the tournament “in the best interests of all the players, the SA U19 team and David himself”. Teeger remains in the squad and a new captain has not yet been named.

‘Risk of violence’

CSA said in a statement: “As is the case with all such events, CSA has been receiving regular security and risk updates regarding the World Cup. We have been advised that protests related to the war in Gaza can be anticipated at the venues for the tournament.

“We have also been advised that they are likely to focus on the position of the SA Under-19 captain, David Teeger, and that there is a risk that they could result in conflict or even violence, including between rival groups of protesters.

“CSA has a primary duty to safeguard the interests and safety of all those involved in the World Cup and must accordingly respect the expert advice of those responsible for the safety of participants and spectators.”

The South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) criticised the move as “shameful” while Zac Goldsmith described the decision as “shocking”, adding: “ignore their insulting gaslighting about ‘safety’, he has been sacked as captain for being Jewish”.

Speech in support of Israel

The attention on Teeger comes following comments he made on October 22 last year when he dedicated his award to Israel when named Rising Star at the ABSA Jewish Achiever Awards ceremony.

“I’ve been awarded this award, and yes, I am now the rising star, but the true rising stars are the young soldiers in Israel,” he said in his acceptance speech. “So I’d like to dedicate this award to the South African family that married off one son whilst the other is still missing. And I’d like to dedicate it to the state of Israel and to every single soldier fighting so that we can live and thrive in the diaspora.”

In response, the Palestinian Solidarity Alliance (PSA) lodged an official complaint with the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee, while a series of cricket organisations issued statements of grievance.

That led to an independent adjudication by Wim Trengrove, who found that Teeger had acted in accordance with his constitutional right to freedom of expression and did not engage in any unbecoming or detrimental conduct.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Over 2500 people gather at Auckland’s Aotea Square on Sunday afternoon for a ‘All Out For Palestine’ march. Protesters call for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

Speech was ‘personal reflection’

Teeger, who turned 19 on Thursday, gave a statement to Trengrove’s adjudication, and has said that the speech was delivered impromptu, having not expected to come out as the winner on a 14-strong shortlist. His comments referred to the soldier Daniel Perez, who was taken hostage 10 days before his brother’s wedding. He described the comments as “naive”.

The Cricketer reported that he said: “My comments made on 22 October, 2023, were an expression of appreciation for the efforts of soldiers who were mobilised to protect the citizens of Israel and to secure the release of the hostages taken by Hamas.

“Further, the comments I made on acceptance of the award were intended to be a personal reflection and not representative of the position of CSA, the Lions or any of the teams in which I participate.

“Having considered the matter further, I appreciate I may have been naive in thinking that this personal reflection would be received as such.

“I regret not giving more consideration to whether my impromptu comments would be scrutinised given my growing prominence in sport or that these comments may be repeated in the media – although I maintain that my comments cannot reasonably be interpreted to be representative of the position of CSA, the Lions or any of the teams in which I participate, and at the time I did not intend or foresee that anyone would interpret the comments in this way.”

He added: “It was therefore hurtful to read that my personal reflection on 22 October, 2023, of Israel’s response to the Hamas attack has been equated to supporting genocide or condoning hatred based on race, ethnicity or religion.

“Judging the conduct of the different sides during this war is a highly contested and complex matter with strongly held views on both sides. My personal and honestly held view is that Israel and its soldiers have not committed genocide, war crimes or crimes against humanity. In addition, this view is held by many people and democratic governments around the world, like the governments of the United States, United Kingdom, India, Australia and many countries in the European Union.

“Thus, my statements were not in support of genocide, war crimes or crimes against humanity because in my view Israel is innocent of all these allegations. On the other hand, I accept, that many people and governments, including the South African government, hold an opposing view. Disagreeing in a respectful manner on a contested and emotionally charged matter is a fundamental pillar of our democracy and Constitution. I respect the right of others to disagree with my view on Israel.”

The PSA subsequently called for Teeger’s suspension from the World Cup squad, saying the issue had caused a “significant rift within the cricket community”. A report in the Times of India said he was the subject of pro-Palestinian protests during the recent New Year’s test at Newlands in Cape Town.

The backdrop to the matter is South Africa taking Israel to the International Court of Justice this week, accusing it of genocide.