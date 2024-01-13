Steve Smith dismissed first ball in Big Bash after cheeky sledge from David Warner

David Warner flew by helicopter from his brother's wedding in the Hunter Valley to play in the Big Bash League at the SCG.

Steve Smith now knows what it’s like to be on the receiving end of one of David Warner’s sledges.

Days after replacing the retiring Warner as Australia’s new test opener, Smith fell victim to his former international team-mate’s notorious mind games during a highly-charged Big Bash derby between the Sixers and the Thunder at the SCG on Friday night.

After arriving at the ground via helicopter, a mic'd up Warner decided to have some fun at his long-time friend’s expense, mocking Smith as the gun batter fidgeted in his crease in his now customary pre-deilvery routine.

“Nothing’s distracting him, nothing ever distracts him,” dead-panned Warner as he tried to get into Smith’s head before the first ball of the match.

“Nah, that’s not centre, little bit to the right,” continued Warner as a serious-looking Smith marked his guard. “If you open the batting mate you’ve got to mark it properly! One go only!”

Pete Dovgan/Getty Images Sydney Sixers opener Steve Smith trudges off after getting out first ball against the Thunder at the SCG.

The good-natured sledging had the desired effect as Smith skied the first ball from Daniel Sams high into the Sydney sky and was caught by Nathan McAndrew in the deep, departing for a golden duck.

“I don't think Steve Smith has mishit one for the Sixers in two seasons, I can't believe that,” Australian cricket great Mark Waugh said while commentating for Fox Cricket.

“It is a pretty hard shot to play first ball.”

But Smith would ultimately have the last laugh as his Sixers side clinched a 19-run win to book their spot in the Big Bash League finals and end the Thunder’s own hopes of qualifying.

The Sixers made 151-7 from their innings with Josh Philippe top-scoring with a dig of 47.

Veteran spinner Steve O’Keefe then took 3-13 as the Thunder were skittled for 132.

Warner was one of the 39-year-old’s victims, falling for a laboured 37 from 39 balls after holing out in frustration.

After his match-winning turn, O’Keefe confirmed he would call it quits at the end of this Big Bash season, before taking a sly dig at Warner over his elaborate entrance.

“This is it. This is the last year,” O'Keefe said. “I spoke to the guys at the start of the game that this would be it. It was my worst-kept secret.

“I think most people have figured out that there wasn't much chance unless I could borrow David Warner's helicopter.

“It's done, It's just nice to feel really fulfilled. I've had a great night and if we don't win a game from here, personally, I feel really fulfilled in cricket.”

The Sixers will be joined in the playoffs by the Brisbane Heat and Perth Scorchers, while the Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Stars are fighting for the fourth position.﻿

- Additional reporting by AAP