Auckland's big guns fire to lift Hearts to crucial win over Otago Sparks

Auckland's Fran Jonas took three wickets in her side’s win against Otago on Sunday.

At Eden Park, Auckland: Auckland Hearts 146-6 (Maddy Green 77 not out from 56; Prue Catton 39 off 40; Hayley Jensen 1-6 from 3) beat Otago sparks 137-8 (Caitlin Blakely 50 not out from 40; Fran Jonas 3-23 from 4) by 9 runs. Click here for the full scoreboard

Talk about delivering a masterful over at the death.

Auckland Hearts seamer Bree Illing fired down a maiden-wicket to secure her side a nine-run win against the Otago Sparks at Eden Park on Sunday.

Needing 10 runs off the final over to win, Otago’s Eden Carson failed to make contact with the first four deliveries, before she was caught from the penultimate ball of the match.

Meanwhile, Caitlin Blakely, who had struck a fine 50 from 40 balls to give her side a sniff, could only watch on.

Aaron Gillions/Photosport Bree IIling delivered a maiden-wicket over at the death to help Auckland beat Otago on Sunday.

Illing’s excellent over followed on from the Hearts’ two big guns – White Ferns Maddy Green and Fran Jonas – firing as the hosts finally dug themselves out of the gutter in the Super Smash standings.

Green struck a brilliant unbeaten 77 not out from 56 balls on a surface which most players had issues getting themselves in on.

In a spot of bother at 8-2, she and Prue Catton (39 off 40) put on 103 runs for the third wicket, propelling them to a target which looked like more than enough for much of Otago’s chase.

However, that was before Blakely took advantage of Catton putting her down early doors, a catch which would have reduced Otago to 62-6.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Caitlin Blakely struck a fine half century but it wasn’t enough for Otago against Auckland on Sunday.

The big moment

Look no further than Jonas bowling out the ever-dangerous Suzie Bates for 18. Bates was just starting to get going when she stepped across her stumps and attempted to paddle Jonas fine.

She missed, leaving the Sparks’ middle and lower order to pick up the pieces with them 56-4.

Best with the bat

Green made batting look easy on a pitch many others didn’t, taking her time initially to get a feel for the pace and bounce.

When she walked off at the change of innings, she’d hit 10 fours in her unbeaten 77.

Best with the ball

As good as Illing was at the death, Jonas gets the nod for her fine spell of spin bowling. She snared 3-23 from four overs, and accounted for the in-form Bates.

The big picture

This was a popular result in Canterbury, where the fourth-placed Magicians remain just four points behind the Sparks, who would have gone outright second with a win.

As for the Hearts, equal with Canterbury on 12 points, they aren’t yet out of the playoff picture.