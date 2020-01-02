Black Cap Tom Blundell consummate club man for Karori, and 'hard worker'

You can leave Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins - but never take your eye off the Karori park dribblers.

After a stunning century against Australia in the MCG by opener Tom Blundell, it has been revealed he started off shy, works "bloody hard", and still finds batting at club level hard.

He's also the consummate club man.

ANDREW BROWNBILL/AP Tom Blundell celebrates scoring a century against Australia in Melbourne.

Blundell, set to front for the Black Caps against Australia in Sydney for the third test on Friday, has never strayed too long from the smell of fresh cut grass outside the sheds where he grew up.

Stuff has returned to the Karori Cricket Club where it all started for the batting star to talk about his cricketing development in the Wellington suburb.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF Captured for posterity in the front row, Black Cap Tom Blundell with his Karori Cricket Club senior teammates.

Sitting on a deck looking out across the club's pitch, veteran senior player Jarred Sewell said he first met Blundell when he returned to the club in 2009 after playing secondary school cricket.

Although the 18-year-old didn't break into the firsts immediately, Sewell said, he was obviously a good player, "but very shy".

"It took him a couple of years to find himself, and come out of his shell ... he wasn't someone you immediately thought 'he's going to play for the Black Caps'.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF Karori Cricket Club veteran senior player Jarred Sewell speaks about staunch club man - and Black Caps opener - Tom Blundell.

"But what did strike me is when he got a chance to work at his game, he worked bloody hard on it."

Blundell had improved every year of his seven-year professional career through this work ethic - as well as returning every year to swing the willow for his club.

The transition down from international to club level was not always smooth, Sewell said.

MIKE OWEN/GETTY IMAGES Opener Tom Blundell cuts lose against Australia at the MCG - a long way from the Karori cricket ground.

"He often talks about how hard club cricket is to bat. The bowlers are slower, the balls that he was leaving against Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins, which are bouncing over top of the off-stump, he's left a few of those against club bowlers and had his off pole rocked back."

The deliveries "don't quite bounce like they do in the professional game", he said.

On the question of whether the two-year break between test appearances for Blundell was fair - despite him scoring a century on debut - his clubmate was diplomatic.

It had been a tough team to break into, he said.

"They've been doing pretty well, they're sitting second in the world, that top six [batsmen] for the most part all average 40 ... he had to bide his time."

This season might be the first of his professional career that Blundell doesn't play for Karori, thanks to his Black Caps selection.

"I think he might be a fixture in that team," Sewell said.