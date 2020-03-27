Coronavirus: Ex-Black Caps cricketer Iain O'Brien overwhelmed as people dig deep to get him home

Grateful ex-Black Cap Iain O'Brien: 'Sometimes the world is just a little bit better than what you give it credit for.'

Former Black caps cricketer Iain O'Brien could not hold back the tears as he reflected on the help he's had finding a solution to his personal coronavirus crisis.

The 43-year-old New Zealander had been left stranded in Petone, Wellington with his parents after a month-long trip home to reconnect with Aotearoa had been interrupted by the global travel clampdown created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Three times O'Brien had booked, and paid for, rescheduled travel home to be with his wife, Rosie, and two children, Alethea and Zain. But three times he had seen it fall over on him, and was left exasperated, out of pocket and fearing for how much deeper he could dig to be with his family.

Compounding matters was the potentially fragile condition of his wife who has a lung condition that could be severely compromised by COVID-19. "This virus could kill her," O'Brien told Stuff earlier this week as he detailed the angst he was facing being stranded in New Zealand. "I want to get back, get through that two weeks [self-isolation], and then start helping out."

Now, thanks to the help of the wider cricket community and a novel fundraising initiative that has succeeded beyond his wildest dreams, the Derbyshire-based Kiwi is just days from starting the journey to reconnect with his family. He went to bed Thursday night unsure how successful a fundraising page he had set up would be, and awoke to find his target (£2250) well surpassed, with £3660 in the coffers to cover his travel home.

In a tearful video message to the people who had contributed towards his return journey, he said: "I woke up this morning and maybe for the third or fourth time in my life I cried before I got out of bed. A couple of times were the morning after I had my children and there was one time when I saw it was raining outside and it meant cricket was going to be cancelled ...

"This morning I thank you all for your contributions. I'm speechless. I'm just so grateful. You guys have absolutely blown me away. I thank you and my wife thanks you. We had a nice moment this morning where I could share that news with her."

Later O'Brien reflected on an incredible few days that started with him unloading his angst in an interview with Stuff and ended with a flight home to the UK booked and paid for. He departs on April 5 and will hit London, via Doha, on April 7. Then, after a three-hour taxi ride to his home in Matlock, north Derbyshire, he will be reunited with his family – though not before undergoing a 14-day quarantine in a campervan parked outside his home.

Here’s me, to you. You bunch of bloody amazing people!



Absolutely humbled.



Not often I wake up and cry straight away!

O'Brien credited his story with Stuff on Tuesday with generating an initial surge of interest in his plight. New Zealand's players' association, through Heath Mills and Tim Weston, also jumped on board and before too long a solution to his travel conundrum had been found.

But the one-time standout swing bowler did not want the cost of his flight home to come out of much-needed player association funds, so he came up with the idea of "selling" online video chats with those interested for some help in meeting the cost of his fare. The response, from thre cricket community and beyond, has been overwhelming, and a high percentage of folk who have donated to his cause are eager to take up his offer.

He received 190 emails offering messages of support, with160 of them making contributions. Many have requested Skype chats and he is adamant "I'm going to do them all ... this has turned into something a whole lot bigger that I could have imagined".

NZPA Ex-Black Cap Iain O'Brien will return to his family after the cricket community rallied around him.

Some people want to talk cricket, some want coaching tips, some just want to chat life in general. O'Brien is so enthused by the response, he's even contemplating this potentially growing into something beyond a means to an end out of a sticky situation.

But first and foremost the former cricketer is relieved to have been helped out of a tight spot. He does not have a fulltime job and is due to start an MSc in psychology at university in the UK in May.

"I had started to contemplate not being able to go back to university because of the money this would cost," he told Stuff. "Now I don't have to ditch that dream of something I've wanted to do for a long time. This just impacts my life in so many cliched ways.

"Sometimes the world is just a little bit better than what you give it credit for."

​O'Brien accepts he's been a bit outspoken, "a bit angry" at times in his past. He's even had his battles with mental health dealing with what life has thrown at him. But this experience, and the fact that people have shown such an interest in helping him, and hearing from him, has made a big impact.

"I didn't expect this and in many ways I don't understand it. A couple of people have said to me good things happen to good people. I understand that. But it's quite hard to wrap your head round when it's happened to you.

"I'm just so grateful and so blown away. It was an idea I didn't really think would float, but I thought I'd give it a go and see what happened. I've just been overwhelmed with the love and some pretty amazing feelings expressed. I've shed quite a few tears of gratitude and relief.

"Some of the messages were quite hard to comprehend ... it still gets me now," he says, taking a moment to collect himself.

Any money left over once O'Brien settles final costs of the trip home will go to charity in and around this virus crisis. "In the same way I've been helped, I'd love to help someone in a similar situation because I know that feeling," he adds.

"It's made me realise there are a lot of people out there willing to help and a lot of love out there too."