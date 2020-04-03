NZ Cricket switches to four-day week, Black Caps tours 'in serious doubt'

New Zealand Cricket boss David White says a four-day week will hopefully 'avoid any changes to our employee headcount or remuneration levels'.

New Zealand Cricket has guaranteed its top players their full wages until July 31 but says it's too soon to tell if pay and staff cuts will follow after that.

School and club level cricket provides NZC's main area of concern for the coming months amid the Covid-19 pandemic, with up to $8 million of annual gaming funding - which helps run the community game - up in the air.

Chief executive David White provided an update on NZC's position on Friday, in a week where it was originally scheduled to present its end of season awards in Auckland (now an online event on the week of April 28) and farewell its stars to the Indian Premier League or English county cricket.

PHOTOSPORT Winter tours for Kane Williamson and his Black Caps are in serious doubt.

Using the word "fortunate" advisedly, White said cricket was better off than other sporting codes, at the end of the southern hemisphere season with several months to re-set and plan for a likely delayed home international season that could stretch into next April.

For now, White confirmed the White Ferns' scheduled tour of Sri Lanka starting later this month was postponed, and the Black Caps' June-July epic through Scotland, Ireland, the Netherlands and West Indies was in "serious doubt". It was too early to categorically rule out their August tour of Bangladesh, White said.

PHOTOSPORT The White Ferns' tour of Sri Lanka is off but NZC hopes the Women's World Cup for next February can proceed as scheduled.

Calling off the first two tours is understood to save NZC around $1 million.

At head office in Auckland, staff had agreed to exhaust their leave entitlements until July 31 to switch to a four-day week, while NZC is applying for the Government Wage Subsidy Scheme to help negotiate the next 12 weeks.

The country's 96 men's domestically contracted players are off the books on April 15 until early September as per usual, while the 20 Black Caps and 17 White Ferns will continue to receive their monthly retainers from the player payment pool, a portion of NZC's annual revenue.

GETTY IMAGES New Zealand's most recent international was at a locked down SCG on March 13, and no one really knows when they will next be back in action.

"They will receive their full contract remuneration through to July 31, but as far as next financial year it's too soon to tell, depending on what the programme is," White said.

NZC's financial hits will increase if it has to postpone inbound tours. The first of those are scheduled to be Bangladesh and West Indies in October before the men's Twenty20 World Cup in Australia later that month.

Talks will continue next week between the International Cricket Council and its member nations on what happens with the ongoing World Test Championship and the T20 World Cup.

"It [T20 World Cup] is incredibly important, and if that is moved then the rest of the international calendar will be adjusted accordingly. We will have to rejig our international programme," White said.

"It's no secret our big revenue streams come from international cricket, broadcast, sponsorship etc. If we're not playing international cricket prior to Christmas that's going to be a challenge.

"I'd like to think we could play maybe further into next year. Look at the weather now - it's magnificent. It's very much up in the air."

How next season will look at all levels is the burning question for NZC now.

White said around $8 million of annual gaming funding was used almost entirely for running junior and club cricket, and the survival of clubs was high on its agenda.

"Our biggest challenge and our focus is the sustainability of cricket in New Zealand; the community game, schools, clubs… we need cricket to continue and we need it to thrive. It's all interconnected, professional and amateur.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Junior and club cricket and how it is funded will provide NZC with some tough decisions in coming months.

"A lot of discussions will go on in the next few months as to what resources we'll need to ensure that cricket keeps functioning.

"Maybe it's an opportunity to look at how we run things. There might be a more streamlined approach to running cricket in New Zealand… because we've got a little bit of time in the next few months we can do that as opposed to the winter codes which is horrific for them at the moment."

White insisted the ICC's funding of US$128 million (NZ$217m) it pledged to NZC in the period 2016-23, based around broadcasting revenue from world tournaments, was not under threat.

White also had no concerns about the TV rights deal with Spark who had just taken over from Sky, while positive discussions had begun with potential radio rights holders for next season. "One thing I can guarantee is that there will be live commentary of international cricket next year on the traditional frequencies."

New Zealand hosts the Women's World Cup starting next February and White also hoped that was far enough in the future to proceed as scheduled.