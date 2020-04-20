NZ's BJ Watling loses English county cricket contract with Lancashire

New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman BJ Watling has had his county cricket contract with Lancashire cancelled.

Watling was due to play in Lancashire's first nine Championship games but with the English season in limbo due to the coronavirus pandemic, the county has decided to pull out of contracts with overseas players.

The Australian duo of Glenn Maxwell and James Faulkner had also signed to play for Lancashire in the Twenty20 competition.

It's understood there will be an option for Watling to be contracted again for the 2021 season.

He joins fellow Black Cap Matt Henry as now being without an English county deal after Kent cancelled Henry's deal earlier this month.

"I would like to thank BJ, Glenn, James and their representatives for their total understanding of the current situation and full agreement of this decision," Lancashire's director of cricket, Paul Allott, said.

"These are clearly very uncertain and challenging times for all counties, both financially and operationally, and it's clear the issues we face at the moment will have an impact on the way we prepare for the domestic season. The overseas player situation is a policy that has been discussed nationwide and we think it's prudent to mutually come to an agreement with the players we had originally signed.

"We will keep in touch with the players and their representatives, and as part of the agreement we've come to, we do have an option to sign them for the 2021 campaign.

"Clearly, we are looking at a condensed and truncated season, and whilst it is of course disappointing not to have any overseas players at our disposal, it does mean that we will be able to give our young, and homegrown players increased opportunities."

Lancashire's players have agreed to take a 20 per cent pay cut for May.

Watling was due to make his Lancashire debut against Kent in April and finish his stint in July.

The Black Caps' next assignment is scheduled to be a tour of Scotland, Ireland, the Netherlands and the West Indies starting in early June to begin preparations for the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia starting in October, but that seems unlikely due to travel restrictions and other coronavirus pandemic limitations on sport being played.