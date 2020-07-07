Spark Sport joins forces with David Coulthard's production company for cricket coverage

Kane Williamson and the Black Caps after their last act of the home summer, a 2-0 test series win over India.

Spark Sport has appointed UK production company Whisper as its production partner for New Zealand cricket broadcasts starting this summer.

Co-founded in 2010 by Formula One driver David Coulthard, Whisper has produced cricket, Formula One, NFL and Women’s Rugby Six Nations for UK television, as well as cricket in the West Indies.

It will be the company’s first New Zealand production, with former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan taking a supporting role as an advisory board member.

SUPPLIED UK company Whisper, co-founded by Formula One driver David Coulthard, is the new producer of NZ cricket coverage.

Spark Sport secured the rights to all Black Caps and White Ferns home internationals, as well as domestic cricket, for the next six years. It took over from Sky Television as NZC’s host broadcaster in April.

Head of Spark Sport, Jeff Latch, said in a statement: “As host rightsholder we want to appeal to the current sports watcher but also need to capture the hearts and minds of the next generation of young, diverse New Zealand cricket fans and Whisper showcased their ability to connect with a global audience by producing content that resonates widely.”

Getty Images Jake Humphrey and David Coulthard – co-founders of UK production company Whisper – on stage with Martin Brundle in London in 2017.

While Spark went for an overseas company, Latch says there will be lots of opportunity for New Zealand-based freelance production professionals to be a part of the Spark Sport mix.

“Whisper will bring some top global talent in cricket production including a director who has been instrumental in producing sport across the Tasman for Channel 9 and the producer who put together the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup final.

“However, the majority of our cricket production team will be sourced from New Zealand’s experienced freelance production workforce.”

The next step is to confirm the commentators for the home season, which is expected to start in mid-November although the schedule is still being pieced together.

Former Black Caps skipper Brendon McCullum is expected to be the star signing of a new-look commentary team.

Getty-Images Adam Gilchrist, Michael Vaughan, Shane Warne and Michael Hussey during the Boxing Day test in December. Vaughan is a consultant for Spark Sport’s cricket coverage this season.

Whisper was founded by Coulthard, the face of football for BT Sport, Jake Humphrey and Bafta award-winning producer Sunil Patel.

NZC chief executive David White said he was excited by the energy Whisper would bring to the game.

“Spark is proving it has an appetite for reimagining what the future of cricket in New Zealand looks like.

“Our teams are eager to create something new so having some of the top global production talent in the mix is getting them excited.

“And for the local freelance production industry, it also gives them something new to look forward to as we bring New Zealand cricket to life with Spark Sport.”