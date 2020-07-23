Test cricket goal still burns bright for Black Caps speedster Lockie Ferguson

Black Caps fast bowler Lockie Ferguson has developed an app where bowlers can measure their speed on their phone.

There is no such thing as once bitten, twice shy as far as Lockie Ferguson is concerned.

The Black Caps speedster only managed 66 of his right arm thunderbolts before a calf strain ended his test debut in disastrous circumstances.

But that tough experience in the pink ball test in Perth, against Australia late last year, has done nothing to dent Ferguson's enthusiasm for five-day cricket.

Getty Images Lockie Ferguson wants to play all three formats regularly for the Black Caps.

"It's certainly in my goals and test cricket is one of those formats that I just really want to play," Ferguson said on Thursday.

The 29-year-old quick is part of the Black Caps group who have assembled at Mount Maunganui's Bay Oval this week for their first training camp since the Coronavirus outbreak put an early end to the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy ODI series after just one game in mid-March.

Despite his test debut not going anywhere near to plan, Ferguson – a white ball staple in the Black Caps set up - said it was exciting to get a taste of five-day cricket and it only made him hungry for more.

Getty Images Black Caps quick Lockie Ferguson has been bowling at the Bay Oval training camp in Mount Maunganui this week.

Ferguson said New Zealand's Covid-19 alert level four lockdown gave him plenty of time to reflect on his whirlwind cricketing journey over the last three years and time to analyse what sort of player he wants to be in the future.

"By no means do I look lightly upon T20's or one day'ers (sic) because I've thoroughly enjoyed playing those but I guess the goals still lie within all three formats," Ferguson said.

He was using the current training camp to focus on how he can be an effective player for the Black Caps in all three formats to ultimately help get the Black Caps' more wins.

Following Ferguson's calf injury, Auckland Aces teammate Kyle Jamieson travelled to Australia as cover.

Getty Images Lockie Ferguson only managed 11 overs in his test debut before succumbing to a calf strain.

Jamieson didn't play but made his test debut in the home series against India in February and quickly cemented his spot in the test 11, further blocking the road to test cricket for Ferguson.

Trent Boult, Neil Wagner, Tim Southee and Matt Henry, plus Jamieson and Ferguson will all be challenging for what is only likely to be three spots in the Black Caps starting 11 when test cricket does resume.

Ferguson holds no animosity towards his Aces teammate and good friend Jamieson, for nabbing his spot and says just being around the test squad is hugely beneficial for his red ball development.

"The communication I have with those senior bowlers and the learnings I get off them is only going to make me a better player.

"So the more I can mix at trainings with them, learn from them and try to become a better test bowler will only help me," Ferguson said.