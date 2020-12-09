Black Caps v West Indies: 'Emotional' Neil Wagner on reaching 50 tests, No 2 in world rankings

When Neil Wagner returned to No 2 in the world test bowling rankings this week, a spot he first occupied a year ago, he was tagged in a light-hearted Instagram message from Stuart Broad.

“Take it easy @neilwagner13,” the England seamer wrote, having been dislodged to No 3.

Wagner laughed along and, as he admitted at a misty, grey Basin Reserve on Wednesday, two days out from his 50th test, still was not sure how to react to his lofty perch behind Australia’s Pat Cummins.

“Yeah, tough one. It is nice, a reflection of having some good form of recent times and contributing to some performances, but it also feels a little bit unreal,” Wagner said.

“In the world there are a lot of quality bowlers who are better than me who are down the ranks. Some of those guys are playing all three forms and are very skilful and do a hell of a lot better than what I do.

“Hopefully I can keep contributing and help win games for New Zealand, that is the main thing for me.”

Wagner turns 35 in March, having made his test debut in the Caribbean eight years ago. A schoolmate of AB de Villiers and Faf du Plessis at the famed Afrikaanse Hoër Seunskool (Affies) in Pretoria, Wagner played first-class cricket in South Africa before making New Zealand home in 2008.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images The Black Caps circle Neil Wagner as he strikes again during the first test at Seddon Park.

As the rankings suggest, the left-armer is improving with age. Wagner’s match haul of 6-99 in the innings and 134 runs first test victory over West Indies in Hamilton ensured a move past Broad to No 2 and the numbers don’t lie.

In the past two years Wagner has snared 60 test wickets at 20.8, including five five-wicket hauls and a stirring battle with Australia’s run machine Steve Smith last summer. In the same period, Cummins took 77 at 20.1 and Broad 81 at 20.3, showing the level of excellence required to be ranked among the best fast bowlers.

Wagner’s secret, says Black Caps bowling coach Shane Jurgensen, is hardly rocket science: hard toil in the nets and the gym to prepare for one of sport’s most physically taxing roles.

“That is the key for all of our bowlers who have been in the test team for a while: the work they do off the field with their fitness. Neil made the adjustment eight years ago, that shift in terms of really getting fit and strong,” Jurgensen said.

“He will bowl 8-10 overs in the nets, as he did with me at Bay Oval during the winter, and next minute he is doing sprints and next minute he is at the gym. Then when he has been injured he has been playing golf, working his way back.

“His attitude is infectious, what he does for the team in terms of wanting to bowl all the time and constantly improve his game. You saw in the last test he got wickets in the way that Trent [Boult] might and he has always been competing to have that ability to have a full game.”

Mike Owen/Getty Images Neil Wagner celebrates after dismissing Australian star Steve Smith across the Tasman.

Indeed, Wagner emphasised he was no one-trick pony relying on relentless bodyline tactics, producing some lethal inswingers to West Indies batsmen that Boult would have been proud of.

As a unit the New Zealand bowlers continue to set the standard for their team, with Tim Southee fourth on the world test rankings (65 wickets at 22.4 the past two years), and Boult 12th (47 wickets at 26.1 in the same period).

Throw in new sensation Kyle Jamieson and his inswingers, steep bounce and aggression, and the West Indies batsmen have their gloves full trying to somehow level the series at the Basin Reserve, starting on Friday.

Wagner will receive his 50th cap on Thursday night and there may even be some misty eyes in the house.

“It is pretty surreal, I am getting goosebumps when you mention it. I am trying not to think about it. Quite emotional, all the sacrifices and everything you have done to be here and finally play 50 test matches. It means a lot. I never thought I would get there. There is a lot of hard work that goes into it and a pretty special feeling every time you put that black cap on your head.

“I remember when I first got in the group and there were guys who had played 50 tests and I thought: gee I wish I could get close to that. Pretty stoked about it and nice to have my family here to share that moment with me.”

AT A GLANCE

Records of the current top-five bowlers on the International Cricket Council world test rankings (in the past two years):

1.Pat Cummins (Australia): 16 tests, 77 wickets at 20.1, 3x5 wickets in an innings

2.Neil Wagner (New Zealand): 11 tests, 60 wickets at 20.8, 4x5wi

3.Stuart Broad (England): 19 tests, 81 wickets at 20.3, 2x5wi

4.Tim Southee (New Zealand): 13 tests, 65 wickets at 22.4, 3x5wi

5.Kagiso Rabada (South Africa): 11 tests, 46 wickets at 27, 0x5wi