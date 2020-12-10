Best-ever Black Caps build home record to match Australia, India, as race heats up for world final

More than most teams, the West Indies know how daunting a cricket tour of New Zealand can be.

It wasn’t always the case, like in 1995 when a team including greats Courtney Walsh, Curtly Ambrose, Brian Lara and Shivnarine Chanderpaul hammered their hosts by an innings and 322 runs at the Basin Reserve.

That one-sided affair 25 years ago was also the last time they won a test on New Zealand shores.

Kane Williamson will lead his Black Caps onto the Basin in Wellington on Friday riding a 14-test unbeaten streak at home, after their innings and 134-run victory over Jason Holder’s West Indies in the first test in Hamilton.

READ MORE:

* Black Caps v West Indies: 'Emotional' Neil Wagner on reaching 50 tests, No 2 in world rankings

* Black Caps wicketkeeper BJ Watling confident of being fit for second test

* Pakistan cricket squad given approval to exit managed isolation, one player left behind

* Black Caps all-rounder Kyle Jamieson aims to get better after sensational start



That’s a record run, beating two streaks of 13 from March 1987 to January 1992, and March 2012 to February 2016, and firms the argument for the current test lineup to be known as New Zealand’s best. The streak of 14 also matches India’s current unbeaten run at home, well clear of Australia’s eight.

Since Williamson first led them in a test at home, in November 2016, the Black Caps have won 14 from 20 and tasted defeat just once, when South African left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj ran through them at the Basin in March 2017.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson will team up again with the bat for the second test at the Basin Reserve.

The streak of 14 started with a rain-soaked Hamilton draw and includes dual victories over world No 3 India last summer, and two wins and two draws against world No 4 England. Australia’s test side haven’t visited since Brendon McCullum’s farewell series in 2016, and aren’t scheduled to in the current cycle which ends with the 2023 World Cup. Bangladesh and South Africa are scheduled to tour for two tests apiece next summer.

That 70 per cent win rate in home tests under Williamson stacks up well with any host nation in the same period. India won 16 from 21 (76.2 per cent) and Australia 16 from 22 (72.7 per cent) at home since November 2016, two of the toughest places for touring sides to win.

Should the Black Caps sweep West Indies and Pakistan in the coming weeks, their 17 from 23 would boost them to 74 per cent, while Australia host India in four tests starting next week.

Australia and India remain the favourites to contest the inaugural World Test Championship final at Lord’s in June but if New Zealand keep winning they’re in with a chance of nudging out either Australia or India if there’s a one-sided series across the Tasman.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Jermaine Blackwood's defiant century wasn't enough for the West Indies to avoid an innings defeat to New Zealand in Hamilton.

Meanwhile West Indies coach Phil Simmons has to somehow lift his charges after Hamilton, and his assistant Roddy Estwick offered an insight into that challenge on New Zealand soil.

“A lot of the other sides in the world will try to go hard at you and you have more chances, but when you look at New Zealand they’re disciplined all the way through. They leave the ball well,” Estwick said.

“Anyone who comes to New Zealand, you know you’re in for a very, very tough series because they’ve got their game where they want it and their unit, you can see it on and off the field, they’re well led and they have a lot of leaders within that group and that takes some pressure off Kane. You see [Tim] Southee leading the bowling group and Ross [Taylor] leading the batting… that’s what sets New Zealand apart from most teams.”

Estwick said there was no magic formula for the touring side who are now without pace bowler Kemar Roach (bereavement) and injured wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich.

“You have to have honest and open discussions. This is test cricket. Like Jason [Holder] said earlier, the talking has to stop and we have to go out and stay in the fight.”

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Neil Wagner and the Black Caps will be chasing a 15th unbeaten test in a row at home, when they face West Indies at the Basin Reserve.

The latest individual world rankings also back up the Black Caps’ rise to No 2 in the world, and third on the WTC ladder which allocates points for specified series. In the batting rankings Williamson is third, Tom Latham 10th and Ross Taylor 15th, while bowlers Neil Wagner (second), Tim Southee (fourth) and Trent Boult (12th) are prominent.

Wagner, who plays his 50th test on Friday, said their proud home record was one they fiercely protected.

“Every team around the world is pretty tough in their home conditions. To go away and get a win is huge and not really easy. It’s one that you treasure the most. At home you can create a tough environment to play, the same as what we experience overseas.

“We’ve had a number of years playing in similar conditions which we know what to expect. We’re only as good as we can sum up those conditions on the day and adapt to it, because we know how quickly it can change. That comes down to the experience and knowledge of the leadership group.”

AT A GLANCE

Win/loss records for the world’s top-four test cricket nations, since November 2016:

AUSTRALIA

World ranking: 1

Home: Played 22, won 16, lost 4, drawn 2 (win percentage 72.7)

Current unbeaten streak (at home): 8 (7 wins, 1 draw)

Away: P17, W5, L9, D3 (win 29.4%)

NEW ZEALAND

World ranking: 2

Home: P20, W14, L1, D5 (win 70%)

Current unbeaten streak: 14 (10 wins, 4 draws)

Away: P8, W3, L5 (win 37.5%)

INDIA

World ranking: 3

Home: P21, W16, L1, D4 (win 76.2%)

Current unbeaten streak: 14 (11 wins, 3 draws)

Away: P19, W9, L9, D1 (win 47.4%)

ENGLAND

World ranking: 4

Home: P26, W16, L7, D3 (win 61.5%)

Current unbeaten streak: 5 (3 wins, 2 draws)

Away: P24, W7, L13, D4 (win 29.2%)