Black Caps captain Kane Williamson ruled out of second test hours after getting green light

Kane Williamson and Sarah Raheem are expecting their first child this month. (File photo)

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson is out of the second cricket test against West Indies, having flown from Tauranga to Wellington then promptly returned home on Thursday to be with his pregnant wife.

Barely four hours after it was confirmed he would take his place, Black Caps coach Gary Stead advised Williamson would miss the match at Wellington’s Basin Reserve to support wife Sarah who is due to give birth to their first child in “mid to late December”.

It means Will Young will return for his second test and bat at No 3, with Tom Blundell shifting up to open and wicketkeeper BJ Watling coming back from a hamstring injury to bat at six.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Tom Latham, centre, will captain the Black Caps in Wellington after the withdrawal of Kane Williamson.

Stead confirmed Tom Latham would captain the side, as he did in Sydney in January when Williamson was ill. The only decision now is between allrounders Daryl Mitchell and Hamilton 12th man Mitchell Santner for the final spot, which will be decided in the morning.

Williamson flew home to Tauranga on Wednesday night to accompany Sarah to a scheduled midwife’s appointment the following day.

Stead confirmed him in the second test lineup on Thursday and Williamson actually touched down in the capital before, it seems, there was a change of heart.

“It’s a decision we’ve come to in the best interests of him and Sarah,” Stead said.

“Kane’s not the first person to have a baby and miss a test match. Our thoughts and wishes are with Sarah and Kane at this time, and we want to make sure that first and foremost that mother and baby are well looked after.”

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Kane Williamson notched his highest test score, 251, in the first test victory over West Indies.

Young scored five on debut opening in Hamilton, while Williamson was in sublime touch in the innings and 134-run first test victory, plundering his highest test score of 251.

His loss will be keenly felt but the gap is so wide between the sides, West Indies will need to lift considerably.

Latham will peer up at West Indies skipper Jason Holder at the coin toss at 10.30am with both men hoping to bowl first. The average first innings total in the last five Wellington tests is 212, and the bowl-first team has won four of those as the pitch flattened out.

Watling admitted there would be some nervous moments on Friday with the prevailing northerly predicted to gust up to 120kmh in the city.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images BJ Watling of New Zealand returns to take the gloves in the second test in Wellington.

“We’ve had a few different ones [pitches]; sometimes it flattens out and other times it can do a bit more for a bit longer. We’ll have to see what the weather does and what the wicket does as we go, and make sure we adjust quicker than the opposition,” Watling said.

For Holder and his West Indies it’s the finale of a quickfire tour amid a global pandemic, their second requiring managed isolation after visiting England in July-August.

Remarkably they won that first test of that bubble tour, but this time it was a one-horse race in the Seddon Park opener despite winning the toss as the Black Caps’ four-pronged pace attack finished the job in ruthless fashion.

Injuries have struck, too, with wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich returning home, along with opening bowler Kemar Roach after the death of his father. Batsman Shimron Hetmyer (concussion) and bowler Keemo Paul (hamstring) were also sidelined, Holder said, as he confirmed a test debut for 22-year-old gloveman Joshua da Silva from Trinidad.

Gareth Copley/Getty Images Joshua da Silva of West Indies takes a catch to dismiss Rory Burns of England in July, as a substitute.

“He’s a young vibrant soul in terms of the dressing room and one of those players who will knuckle down and tough it out which is exactly what we’re looking for,” Holder said.

It’s a daunting task for the tourists who’ve lost their last four visits to Wellington by an innings and 67 runs (2017), an innings and 73 runs (2013), 10 wickets (2006) and an innings and 105 runs in the Mathew Sinclair double-century debut of 1999.

Sub-par innings of 138 and 247 in Hamilton were propped up by the hitting of Jermaine Blackwood and Alzarri Joseph, and Holder is clearly demanding a lot more.

“Our bowlers have held their hands up most of the time… it’s a matter for us to be a little bit fuller with the ball and ask the New Zealand players to play a few more balls off the front foot. And definitely the batters need to stand up.

“We’ve got to be confident. There’s no point if we’re not. We’ve all got a role to play and just slow it down, be a little bit more patient and a bit clearer than the first test and head into this game with a good frame of mind.”

For the Black Caps the formula won’t change, with Kyle Jamieson returning to the scene of his dream debut against India in February alongside Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Neil Wagner.

The latter eyes his 50th test after rising to No 2 on the world bowling rankings. Since his debut in 2012, Wagner, Southee and Boult have taken a combined 720 wickets as one of the world’s foremost pace trios.

Wagner said of the breezy Basin, where he’s snared 20 wickets at 19.45 in his last three tests: “It’s one of the toughest grounds I’ve ever experienced. It comes down to wanting to do the job and loving it.”

AT A GLANCE

What: Black Caps v West Indies, second cricket test

Where: Basin Reserve, Wellington

When: 11am Friday-Tuesday (live stream on Spark Sport, live updates on Stuff from 10.30am)

Black Caps (likely): Tom Latham (captain), Tom Blundell, Will Young, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling, Daryl Mitchell, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult.

West Indies (likely): Jason Holder (captain), Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Shamarh Brooks, Jermaine Blackwood, Joshua da Silva, Alzarri Joseph, Shannon Gabriel, Chemar Holder.

TAB odds: NZ $1.22, WI $7.80, draw $6.30