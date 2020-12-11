Black Caps vs West Indies: Henry Nicholls century gives hosts the edge, just, after torrid day

Henry Nicholls struggled early, had luck with dropped catches but blossomed late on his way to an unbeaten 117.

The wind howled up Cambridge Terrace and the ball fizzed off the grassy Basin Reserve day one pitch.

If Hamilton was a stroll in the park for the Black Caps, who swept aside the West Indies with ease, this was more like it: torrid test cricket in its purest form.

By stumps on day one of the second test it was a narrow points decision to the hosts, thanks largely to Henry Nicholls who defied the touring bowlers and rode a hefty dose of luck to his sixth test century.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Black Caps batsman Henry Nicholls battled his way to a sixth test century against West Indies.

Dropped twice on 47 by Darren Bravo at first slip, both regulation chances woefully missed, Nicholls punished the West Indies’ generosity to end 117 not out, the Black Caps 294-6 after being sent in, minus skipper Kane Williamson on baby watch.

Having scored the 99th test century at the Basin Reserve with his 107 against Bangladesh, left-hander Nicholls had the distinction of No 100 when he raised the mark off 179 balls. It was hardly a vintage ton but an invaluable one, much needed after 13 test innings without a 50.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Henry Nicholls raises his bat with the special grip for young cancer patient Hollie Beattie.

A day one crowd of 3583 braved the wind and basked in the late afternoon sun to stand for Nicholls who gritted his teeth and extricated the home side from a tricky spot. Their bid for a 15th straight unbeaten home test and 2-0 series sweep required some fight and character, under pressure they rarely experienced in the innings and 134-run victory at Seddon Park.

They also need to defy recent history at the Basin where six of the last seven tests were won by the side bowling first, including Australia in 2016 and South Africa the following year.

Spark Sport West Indies captain Jason Holder produces some fielding brilliance after a team-mate's fumble.

No team batting first in the past five Basin tests topped 300. A 400-plus total will be satisfactory for the hosts and give them something to bowl at, with swing potentially a weapon when the wind drops.

A gale-force northerly is no new occurrence at the Basin but it takes some getting used to. West Indies debutants Joshua da Silva and Chamar Holder had to clutch their new caps with all their might, and one child flagbearer was nearly swept away by one gust during the anthems.

Captain Jason Holder called correctly, again, when stand-in Black Caps skipper Tom Latham flipped the coin and this time the visiting bowlers used the helpful conditions.

Andrew Cornaga/AP West Indies captain Jason Holder celebrates the big wicket of Ross Taylor.

In his 50th test, Shannon Gabriel overpitched early then breathed fire, finding his length with the wind over his left shoulder, the ball nipping and rearing with menace.

Batsmen were hit often and Latham reeled away as if his left forearm was broken when cracked by a short one.

Back up to open, Tom Blundell (14) was skittled through the gate by a ripper that seamed back, and Latham (27) offered the younger Holder a prized first test wicket when flaying at one that straightened.

Averaging 63.5 in Basin tests, Ross Taylor had the toughest time of all. Gabriel, again, honed in and rapped the senior statesman on the glove then the midriff.

Taylor counter-attacked with a stand and deliver off-drive, after he fell to the ground when Chamar Holder snuck one through for another painful blow. Gabriel sensed a kill, and removed Taylor (9) with a gem that found the edge.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Will Young batted well for 43 before he was removed by a stunning Jason Holder catch.

Amid this all, Will Young (43) went about his business without fuss, taking some hits and defending stoutly. He’d scored just five on debut in Hamilton and batted a tick under three hours on Friday to show himself worthy of a test spot after hovering on the verge of selection for several seasons.

If Nicholls benefited from a few strokes of luck, Young’s ran out. In sight of a maiden test half-century he got a thick edge which looked wide enough before the 2.01m Jason Holder thrust out his right arm and hauled in a one-handed stunner.

Nicholls took on anything short and punished anything wide. Edges flew wide of the cordon. One hook for six went perilously close to the boundary rider, and after the dual drops by Bravo it looked his day. Gabriel roared in fury when his chance went down, a massive blow for their momentum as he ended with 3-57 off 18.

At the other end the returning BJ Watling (30) chopped on another one that bounced steeply, and Daryl Mitchell counter-attacked strongly late. Picked ahead of Mitchell Santner, the power allrounder survived a caught behind on two which Holder didn’t challenge then cracked five fours in his 42 off 68 balls.