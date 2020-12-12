Black Caps vs West Indies: Another Basin Reserve test victory beckons as Kyle Jamieson does it again

Black Caps fast bowler went so close to a test hat-trick at the Basin Reserve but still grabbed a five-wicket bag.

Queues snaked out from the C.S Dempster Gate, as cricket fans crammed the Basin Reserve hill and the Black Caps delighted them by delivering another knockout punch on super Saturday.

Barely a week after their innings and 134-run first test victory in Hamilton, New Zealand’s four-pronged pace attack was again too hot to handle for the weary, outgunned West Indies batsmen.

Led by a dramatic incision from the towering Kyle Jamieson, who went within centimetres of a test hat-trick and ended with 5-34 off 13 overs, the Black Caps have a three-day victory in their sights.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Kyle Jamieson demands another decision for the Black Caps, against West Indies in Wellington.

At stumps on day two of the second test, watched by 5528 sun-drenched punters, West Indies staggered to 124-8 in reply to New Zealand’s well over-par first innings of 460.

The only question now is whether stand-in skipper Tom Latham enforces the follow-on, or decides on a few hours of Sunday batting to allow his bowlers to rest before circling for the seemingly inevitable 2-0 series sweep and 15-test unbeaten streak at home.

Captain Jason Holder’s West Indies were a handful on day one after winning the toss in tricky batting conditions, but fell apart in the warm Saturday sun.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Kraigg Brathwaite of West Indies is snaffled by Tim Southee.

Their marathon journey including managed isolation is nearly at an end, and while it’s been a treat to have them deliver live cricket again, the touring side just couldn’t keep up with the pace. Even elementary slips chances were beyond them, with John Campbell the latest fumbler after Darren Bravo shelled Henry Nicholls twice on 47 (he went on to topscore with 174).

Jamieson was near unplayable at the scene of his memorable test debut against India in February, his presence lifting an already impressive unit up another notch.

With Friday’s northerly gale absent and the air reasonably still, swing was an additional weapon for the Black Caps’ foursome on top of the helpful pace and bounce that remained.

After senior man Tim Southee, inevitably, made the initial breakthroughs to remove Kraigg Brathwaite (0) and Bravo (7), Jamieson cranked up his lanky limbs and went to work.

His first over, the 15th of the innings, was one to savour and brought the crowd to its feet in a state of near disbelief.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images In his fourth test, Black Caps seamer Kyle Jamieson was devastating once again.

He enticed John Campbell to drive and edge his third delivery, after the opener was floored by a painful blow via a Southee inswinger.

Jamieson then skittled Roston Chase with a ripper, first ball, and on the hat-trick with four slips, a gully, leg slip and short leg hovering, a huge inswinger did too much to first test centurymaker Jermaine Blackwood.

Latham sought the decision review system after umpire Chris Brown turned down the lbw appeal on his test debut. Replays showed he was correct and the ball was hooping down leg-side, still a near unplayable attempt to join Peter Petherick and James Franklin as New Zealand’s only test hat-trick takers.

And it was nearly three in four balls as Blackwood missed a full toss, Brown turned it down and the DRS couldn’t overturn it.

Still, at 29-4 this was only heading one way.

Blackwood again showed the most mettle of the touring batsmen, hitting 69 off 92 balls before a Southee outswinger found the edge and gave him test wicket 292.

The Jamieson went bang-bang in the lengthening shadows for his second five-wicket haul in his fourth test, and led his side off the field to rousing applause.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Black Caps batsman Henry Nicholls gets a rousing ovation for his knock of 174 on day two of the second test.

West Indies began with an opportunity to seize some initiative, New Zealand 294-6, but Nicholls grabbed it back with unlikely assistance from Neil Wagner the world’s second-ranked test bowler.

The pair rattled up 95 for the ninth wicket, Nicholls batting a tick over seven hours after taking some body blows and riding his luck on Friday, then cashing in.

Wagner’s power hitting was the revelation. Previous highest test score 47, against Bangladesh in Hamilton last year, he roared past it with 66 not out off 42 balls.

His savaging of the short ball was the highlight as he sent Alzarri Joseph (twice), Shannon Gabriel and Holder soaring over the rope.

When Wagner ran out of partners the West Indies were on their knees, having got the best of the bowling conditions but let their hosts off the hook in a big way.