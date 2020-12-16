Ross Taylor Twenty20 axing 'one of our toughest decisions' says Black Caps coach

Dropping Ross Taylor from the Black Caps’ Twenty20 side was one of Gary Stead’s toughest decisions, but the coach is unconcerned by the senior man’s recent test form.

The first cricketer to play 100 matches in all three international formats, Taylor farewelled his team-mates on Tuesday after the celebrations for their 2-0 series sweep over West Indies which extended New Zealand’s home unbeaten streak to a record 15 tests.

The 36-year-old’s name was missing from the 18-strong group picked for three T20s against Pakistan starting in Auckland on Friday night, and he will rejoin them for the first test at Tauranga starting on Boxing Day.

Taylor has amassed 7285 runs from 103 tests at a world-class average of 45.81, and his 19 centuries are second only to Kane Williamson on the New Zealand list.

But since scoring 80 against Australia in Perth a year ago, Taylor averaged 20.33 from his last 10 test innings with a highest score of 44. He contributed 38 and nine to the Black Caps’ innings in Hamilton and Wellington, after averaging 25 in five Plunket Shield knocks for Central Stags.

Asked on Tuesday about Taylor’s form, Stead said: “I’m not worried about his run production at test level. Ross has been one of New Zealand’s greats for a long period of time and sometimes form can come and go a little bit.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images West Indies celebrate Ross Taylor’s dismissal on day one of the second test in Wellington.

“He’s got class and we know that, and I’m sure he’s just one innings away from everyone going onto someone else that they want to talk about.

“I have absolute faith in Ross. The T20 selection was a very, very tough selection, probably one of the toughest we’ve had to make. He’s been a consistent performer but we just couldn’t find a place in the squad with what we’ve seen from Devon [Conway] and Glenn Phillips as well.”

Stead broke the news to Taylor that he was out of the T20 side, after the dynamic hitting of Conway and Phillips against West Indies. Selector Gavin Larsen also suggested Taylor’s mobility in the field was a factor.

Taylor has been offered, and accepted, the chance to prove Stead and Larsen wrong and fight for his 102-match T20 international career, with the T20 World Cup scheduled for India next October.

It means impressing for the Stags in the T20 Super Smash, after the second test against Pakistan in Christchurch from January 3-7, when all Black Caps will return to their domestic sides.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Axed from the Black Caps Twenty20 side, Ross Taylor has been asked to prove the selectors wrong in the T20 Super Smash.

“Naturally he was disappointed and I’d expect that from everyone… he’s disappointed about the decision and vowed to show he’s good enough to still play at that level again,” Stead said.

Stead welcomed Henry Nicholls’ return to form, the No 5 batsman named player of the match in Wellington after compiling a career-best 174 in New Zealand’s only innings of 460.

Nicholls had posted similar numbers to Taylor, since his previous test century in March 2019. From 13 test innings leading into Wellington, Nicholls averaged 20.33 with a highest score of 42.

The left-hander got some vital reprieves from West Indies fielders, and rode his luck with edges flying wide of the cordon, but dug in to bat for a tick over seven hours.

“Every time you play for your country there is that element of wanting to do well and Henry’s no different to any other player in the team. Because there appears to be more depth with the batting then it’s natural that people look around them a bit more,” Stead said.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Black Caps No 5 Henry Nicholls gets an ovation from the Saturday Basin Reserve crowd after scoring 174 against West Indies.

“We have faith in all our players and we make sure they’re aware of that as well. We’re never selecting or de-selecting on one match or one series. We tend to show a little bit more faith and Henry repaid that faith.”

There’s also the ‘never change a winning lineup’ mantra. It means backup batsman Will Young and next in line Conway face lengthy waits for their chances in the test XI outside injury, illness, or an impending baby arrival like Kane Williamson’s. Tom Blundell (14 and 14 against West Indies) was a makeshift opener but his Melbourne century booked him an extended stay, too, and Stead gave him strong backing in this season leadup.

Wellington’s Rachin Ravindra, 21, was the latest to add his name to the growing list of batting contenders when scoring 144 not out for NZA against West Indies A in Nelson, then taking 6-89 with his left-arm spin.

“He’s an exciting player, probably still finding his feet at first-class level... He’s got a lot of skills that we like and that’s why he’s in our A programme, and we want to see him keep doing well and pushing his claim for future Black Caps selection,” Stead said.