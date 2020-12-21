Too soon for Black Caps fans? ICC roast Kiwi cricket fans with 'snow' stopping video

It was the most controversial cricket moment of 2019 and the ICC aren’t letting Kiwis forget about it as 2020 comes to a close.

The ICC has posted a video to its official Twitter page featuring a remix of the infamous moment in the World Cup final when Ben Stokes was awarded six runs as part of it’s “Crickmas celebrations”.

It's highly unlikely but if anyone is unaware of the match-turning incident; a throw from Martin Guptill struck Stokes' bat as the England all-rounder dived to make his ground at Lord's after running two in the final over of regulation play. The ball deflected over the deep mid-wicket boundary and the extra four, along with the two runs the England batsmen ran made six.

Michael Steele/Getty Images Ben Stokes apologises after the ball struck his outflung bat as he dived to complete a second run, resulting in a ruling of four overthrows.

In the video posted on Monday, NZ time, the ground is covered in snow and after making contact with Stokes’ bat, the white ball turns into a snowball and grows bigger and bigger as it rolls into the boundary rope.

READ MORE:

* 'Nice story, but not true': Ben Stokes sets record straight on cup final drama

* Black Caps allrounder Jimmy Neesham mocks belated ICC tiebreaker rule change

* ICC defend Kumar Dharmasena's process for overthrow call in World Cup final

* Cricket World Cup final: MCC planning to review overthrows law which was so costly to Black Caps



“As a part of our ‘Crickmas’ celebrations, we bring you some of the biggest 'snow' stopping instances in cricket history,” a caption on the video read.

Clive Mason/Getty Images Ben Stokes celebrates England's World Cup final victory over the Black Caps at Lord's.

“First up is this incredible moment with Ben Stokes in the #CWC19 final!”

Meant to be a Christmas message, it’s safe to say the ICC’s video won’t have spread much joy or cheer around Black Caps fans.