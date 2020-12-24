Black Caps vs Pakistan: Kane Williamson glad for 'special' opportunity this Christmas

Kane Williamson is back with the Black Caps for their test series against Pakistan after missing the second test against the West Indies while welcoming a baby daughter.

It’s not often you see Kane Williamson stumped, but a simple question had him scrambling for an answer on Christmas Eve, ahead of the Boxing Day test against Pakistan.

When was the last time the Black Caps captain celebrated Christmas at home in the Bay of Plenty, as he will this year, with that match taking place at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui?

It wasn’t last year, when he and his team-mates were in Melbourne, getting thumped by Australia in their annual festive period fixture. And it wasn’t in 2018, when they last hosted a Boxing Day test of their own, against Sri Lanka in Christchurch.

The answer – though it eluded him – was probably 2017, when he was allowed a week off while the Black Caps completed an ODI series against the West Indies that included a match on Boxing Day in Christchurch.

But he’d be right to scratch his head, because Saturday’s match at his home ground will mark the sixth time he’s worked on Boxing Day in the past seven years, due to the unavoidable clash between the holiday period and the peak of the cricket season.

NZC Black Caps Captain Kane Williamson returns to training after the birth of his first child.

The silver lining this time around is that he’s not on the road, something that is extra convenient when you consider that he’s still in his first few weeks as a father, after welcoming his first child – a daughter – alongside wife Sarah earlier in December.

Williamson said on Thursday that he was still “learning the ropes” when it comes to fatherhood and that he was looking forward to spending Christmas with family before getting down to business a day later.

“Playing a Boxing Day test at home is really special and so is having Christmas at home.

“It's a slightly different feeling when you have Christmas and you're in a hotel room somewhere and it will be really nice to spend it with family this year and I know pretty much all the guys have their families around as well to do that.”

Williamson missed the Black Caps’ second test against the West Indies at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, after he decided to stay in Tauranga with his wife on the eve of their daughter’s arrival.

He’d played a big hand in their win in the first test, making 251, his highest test score, but they coped just fine without him as they secured a win by an innings and 12 runs and a clean sweep of the two-match series.

“It’s always mixed watching, though I had other things on my mind, which was great,” Williamson said.

“You miss the guys when you’re used to playing with each other, but then it was really, really nice to see them play so well and work through a number of tough periods on a wicket that was sporting.

“It’s important that we reassess and see where we need to be on a new surface and against a strong side in Pakistan.”

The Black Caps have one decision to make as they celebrate Christmas on Friday – whether to stick with an all-seam attack and play Daryl Mitchell in the all-rounder’s spot, or to bring in spinning all-rounder Mitchell Santner, who took three wickets and made his only test century at Bay Oval in the only previous test at the ground, against England last November.