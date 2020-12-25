Black Caps vs Pakistan: Pursuit of perfect test summer resumes on Boxing Day

The Black Caps are chasing two test wins over Pakistan to complete a perfect summer and boost their World Test Championship hopes.

The Black Caps have never had a proper perfect summer at home in test cricket, but they have more reason to want one now than ever before.

If they add a clean sweep of Pakistan over the next two weeks to the clean sweep of the West Indies they managed earlier in December, they will be in the box seat when it comes to securing a place in the World Test Championship final.

Anything less – even a win and a draw – is unlikely to be enough to earn them a trip to Lord's in London next June and captain Kane Williamson made clear ahead of the series opener at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, which starts on Boxing Day, that they aren’t getting ahead of themselves.

“I think that the context of that is great for the game in general, having the test championship, but our focus, as it was in the last couple of tests, is to basically start again and adapt to the conditions that we're going to have,” he said.

"We know how good Pakistan are, and we're going to have to be at our best starting from that first day here in the Mount.

"It's about coming back to those basics for us and basically playing what's in front of us rather than getting too carried away with potential, eventual things."

It must be noted that there have already been four occasions where the Black Caps have won all their home tests in a summer – but those were all seasons where they played a single two-test series and won both matches.

Every time they've hosted more than one opponent and played more than two tests, they've finished with at least one draw or one loss.

They've come close in each of the last three seasons, winning three of their four home tests and drawing the other – against England in 2017-18 and 2019-20 and Sri Lanka in 2018-19 – and there would be no better time than now for them to finally get over the line, in a series with more on than line than most others.

There wasn't a lot to critique about the Black Caps' series win over the West Indies, where they only had to bat twice and were able to have day five (and most of day four) to themselves in both tests after getting their work done early.

Ross Taylor would probably like some runs, in what will be a record-breaking 438th appearance for New Zealand across all formats, as would Tom Blundell – they were the only batsmen to bat in both innings and not pass 40 – but for the most part this is a settled side at the top of their game.

NZC Black Caps Captain Kane Williamson returns to training after the birth of his first child.

Seamers Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, and Neil Wagner all had their moments against the West Indies and Southee enters this test needing four more wickets to join Sir Richard Hadlee and Daniel Vettori as the third New Zealander in the 300-wicket club.

Bigger questions arise when you consider what Pakistan will be able to muster, without captain Babar Azam, batsman Imam-ul-Haq, and all-rounder Shadab Khan, who are all sidelined with injury. Azhar Ali will be the prize wicket and if he goes cheaply, so might his team.

There were moments when the West Indies had a chance to seize control in both their tests, especially on the first day in Wellington, where Henry Nicholls lived a charmed life, but they failed to grab them.

If those moments arise for Pakistan – and there's no knowing whether they will – they can't let them slip.

More than 5000 tickets are believed to have been snapped up for day one at Bay Oval, which is hosting its second test match – and its first starting on Boxing Day, at a time of year where holidaymakers flock to the region.

As the Black Caps pursue their third test win of the summer and that ticket to Lord's next June, they should have no shortage of support.

Black Caps v Pakistan test series

Black Caps squad: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult

Pakistan squad: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Sohail, Imran Butt, Mohammad Abbas, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan, Yasir Shah, Zafar Gohar

December 26-30, 11am: 1st test at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

January 3-7, 11am: 2nd test at Hagley Oval, Christchurch

All matches broadcast on Spark Sport with live coverage on Stuff.